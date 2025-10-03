‘Galamsey’ in Ghana: A Misunderstood Crisis

Once rooted in community survival and cultural heritage, it’s an unbridled monster today, breeding chaos, corruption, and ecological ruin. The line between survival and sabotage has long been crossed. How did we get here?

The term ‘galamsey,’ a portmanteau of words meaning ‘gather them (gold) and sell,’ has historically described artisanal mining practices in Ghana since the days of the Gold Coast. Therefore, ‘galamsey’ has previously been associated with small-scale, community-based gold prospecting and mining in Ghana. While it's important to recognize that artisanal mining has a rich history dating back over 2,000 years to around the 6th century A.D. in this country, the modern challenges we face stem from significant regulatory missteps.

Traditionally, gold extraction in Ghana involved labour-intensive methods, with workers digging shallow pits using rudimentary tools to sift through the soil. While these operations typically involved manual digging using simple tools like shovels, head pans, and sluices, workmen relied on the luck of ‘trial and error’ due to the inadequate technical knowledge about the geology of mining areas. The work was labour-intensive and shallow, targeting surface deposits that were far less complex to access than those mined by commercial companies. Although informal and technically illegal, particularly when conducted on lands legally granted to licensed mining companies, ‘galamsey’ was once a lifeline for many rural Ghanaians seeking income from the land.

However, the landscape of informal mining in Ghana has changed dramatically. What was once the preserve of manual labourers has transformed into something far larger and more industrialized. Today, many so-called ‘galamsey’ operations deploy heavy equipment such as excavators and mechanized dredging machines, drastically increasing their scale and environmental footprint. In fact, much of what is currently referred to as ‘galamsey’ no longer fits the original definition.

These operations, some of which even hold government-issued licenses, now constitute a form of irresponsible mining that poses far greater risks to communities and ecosystems than the traditional small-scale methods that we were hitherto accustomed to.

It is important to distinguish between the traditional form of ‘galamsey’ and what is happening today. The original model was community-based and small-scale, relying on human labour and rudimentary tools. Today’s operations, despite being labelled as ‘galamsey,’ are often driven by commercial interests with access to advanced machinery. Some of these actors operate under the guise of legality, having obtained mining licenses, yet engaging in practices that are highly destructive to the environment and local communities.

This evolution demands a new vocabulary and a more nuanced understanding of mining in Ghana, one that separates illegal small-scale mining from licensed but irresponsible mining.

Unfortunately, instead of creating an ethical and sustainable mining environment, PNDC Law 218, which was intended to legitimize small-scale mining, did the opposite. It unleashed a torrent of licenses that only served to legitimize reckless practices. Between 1989 and 2006, a mere 40 small-scale licenses were granted.

However, data obtained from the Ghana Mining Repository reveal that a revision of the law under the Minerals Act of 2006, meant to streamline licensing, has ironically led to an explosion in license issuance—with over 1,800 licenses granted to date and more than 11,000 applicants still in limbo.

An analysis of mining license issuance underscores this shift. Between 1988 and 2008, under the administrations of Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor, only 40 mining licenses were issued. This number rose modestly to 59 during the tenure of Presidents John Atta Mills and President John Mahama between 2009 and 2016. However, from 2017 to 2025, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the number of licenses skyrocketed to a staggering 2,151, a more than 3,000% increase. This explosion raises critical questions about regulatory oversight, environmental governance, and the motivations behind such rapid approvals.

The number of people involved in these mining activities has ballooned over the years. Early estimates suggested between 20,000 and 50,000 ‘galamseyers,’ including many foreign nationals, particularly from China. By 2017, reports indicated that approximately 200,000 individuals were directly engaged in informal mining, with as many as 3 million people indirectly dependent on the sector. These activities are concentrated primarily in southern Ghana, near major commercial gold concessions.

Settlements around ‘galamsey’ sites tend to be poorer than nearby farming villages and often lack basic services, while workers, including women and children, face hazardous conditions such as frequent accidents and mercury poisoning from unsafe ore-processing methods.

Despite recent amendments to the Mining Act enhancing penalties in 2015 and strengthening regulatory powers in 2019, real change remains elusive. The 2023 Minerals and Mining Policy Framework attempted to engage communities and promote environmental sustainability, yet broader systemic issues persist.

The recent President Mahama-led administration has made commendable progress in transforming mining into a sustainable industry, notably through the establishment of the GOLDBOD for gold trading regulation and the digitization of licenses to enhance transparency.

Still, the fight against environmental devastation faces gigantic challenges. The solution is not just adjusting regulations; it's about reframing our understanding. Mining should be classified as either legal or illegal, with legality derived purely from the bureaucratic process of obtaining a license from the Minerals Commission. There is ‘NO’ ‘galamsey’ in Ghana, mining is legal or illegal! Either way, it is the method of mining that makes it ethical and sustainable or otherwise.

In Ghana, all minerals are held in trust by the President, yet the current land ownership system has created a dual licensing structure: formal licenses for compliant companies and informal agreements through local chiefs and allodial title holders, often leading to unlicensed operations.

The rampant involvement of foreign actors alongside local collaborators in illegal small-scale mining, contrary to statutory provisions, is not merely a function of state capacity but a reflection of political leniency and corruption. The discourse suggesting that ‘galamsey’ is merely artisanal is misguided. These operations now involve significant capital investments from both locals and foreign partners alike.

The failure to safeguard communities and the environment stems from a lack of political will. Chiefs, local governments, MPs, and even ministers often benefit from the status quo, making ‘galamsey’ more of a political rivalry than a matter of public welfare or legal enforcement.

We must evolve our understanding of this issue. Society often blames politicians, yet regulators and security officials also share responsibility and are frequently entangled in the complicity. The road to meaningful change must acknowledge these intersections and demand accountability from all stakeholders.

Only then can Ghana forge a path toward sustainable mining practices that truly protect the environment and the well-being of our communities.

By Ebenezer Amponsah Lartey and Evans Mawunyo Tsikata