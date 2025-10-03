Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare 'State of Emergency'

President John Dramani Mahama has signaled that he is prepared to declare a state of emergency in illegal mining zones if Ghana’s National Security Council advises it is the only way to win the war against galamsey.

Speaking at a high-level dialogue with civil society organisations in Accra on Friday, the President underscored that while the Constitution empowers him to take such a step, the decision must be informed by security intelligence.

“As at now, the National Security Council believes that we can win the fight against galamsey without a state of emergency,” he said. “But the day they advise me otherwise, that we need a state of emergency, I will not hesitate in declaring it.”

His comments come amid growing pressure from the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference and several civil society groups, who have urged the government to invoke emergency powers to stem the environmental devastation caused by illegal mining. They argue that poisoned rivers, dying farmlands, and destroyed forests have reached crisis levels that demand extraordinary intervention.

President Mahama, however, insisted that the government’s intensified strategy—deploying more troops, strengthening joint security task forces and boosting resources—is already making headway. He assured that enforcement would not relent until meaningful change is achieved.

“This is not going to be a one-off dialogue,” he told stakeholders. “We will continue to engage, report transparently on progress, and ensure the ministries responsible for lands and the environment deliver results.”

Reaffirming his commitment, the President dismissed suggestions that he or his administration had any vested interest in galamsey. “I don’t gain anything from galamsey. I have no interest in galamsey continuing,” he stressed.

He further warned against leaving behind an environmental wasteland for future generations. “Our forefathers handed us a beautiful country with forests, trees and rivers. We must hand over the same, not destruction, to our children and grandchildren.