Let’s Talk About Health Insurance in Ghana – An Accra Street Journal's Perspective

FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Health insurance conversations in Ghana are often reduced to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). But as someone who has spent months working with my editorial team at Accra Street Journal analyzing the health sector, I can confidently say the conversation goes far beyond NHIS.

Let me walk you through what we found — and I’ll point you to the detailed reports so you can dive deeper.

Who Are the Top Players?

First, people always want to know: Which companies can I trust? At Accra Street Journal, we ranked the top health insurance providers in Ghana — looking at reliability, coverage, and digital innovation. Enterprise, Allianz, and StarLife are just a few that stood out.

Private Health Insurance – The Real Alternative

Now, let’s be honest: more and more middle-class Ghanaians are bypassing NHIS for private plans. They don’t want long queues, and they’re willing to pay extra for peace of mind. Private players like Hollard and Allianz are shaping the game.

NHIS Still Matters

That said, NHIS isn’t going anywhere. Millions rely on it daily. But many don’t even know how to register, renew via shortcode, or what exactly is covered. We broke it down into a plain-language guide.

Cheapest Doesn’t Mean Worst

Some people assume “cheap” health insurance is useless. That’s not always true. We found several affordable plans that actually cover emergencies and maternity — some starting around GHS 30 a month.

Maternity Coverage – A Hot Topic

And let’s not forget the mothers. Childbirth costs are a heavy burden for many families, so maternity plans have become one of the most searched and purchased products. Enterprise and Allianz, among others, are making strides here.

So Where Does This Leave Us?

From where I sit as Editor-in-Chief of Accra Street Journal, the future of health insurance in Ghana is going to be hybrid: NHIS will remain the backbone, but private providers will lead innovation, affordability, and specialized coverage.

That’s why my team and I have been pushing these conversations across Ghana’s digital media space. We’ve built full editorial series on this because we believe Ghanaians deserve more transparency and clarity.

If you care about your health coverage — whether you’re a student, a small business owner, or a parent preparing for delivery — I’d invite you to read the full series, types, benefits, quotes, insurance brokers and providers of Insurance In Ghana on Accra Street Journal's " Accra Risk Journal "

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

