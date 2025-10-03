Hamas’ Stubbornness, Netanyahu’s Gain

Deadlines rarely end wars. Threats rarely bring peace. Yet US President Donald Trump has thrown both into the already raging fire in Gaza by setting a Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept a deal, or face, in his words, “all hell”. This is not diplomacy. It is brinkmanship dressed as statesmanship. And in a conflict as bitter and prolonged as Gaza’s, such ultimatums risk becoming self-fulfilling prophecies rather than solutions.

But if Trump’s posturing reeks of oversimplification, Hamas’ stance reeks of something more troubling: a refusal to act in the interest of the very people it claims to defend. Its reluctance to accept a deal signals either that the group is not ready for peace, or worse, that it has little regard for the unbearable suffering of ordinary Gazans. In this dangerous stand-off, the only guaranteed winner is Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose war aims become more attainable with every day Hamas drags its feet.

Trump’s Gamble

Trump’s approach is vintage Trump: transactional, blunt and theatrically timed. The logic behind the Sunday deadline is simple enough; force Hamas to the table by threatening consequences. But wars are not business deals, and Gaza is not a real estate negotiation. The battlefield does not yield to artificial timelines set from Washington.

History is littered with failed ultimatums. George W. Bush gave Saddam Hussein 48 hours to leave Iraq in 2003. Saddam stayed, the US invaded and the Middle East has never been the same. NATO demanded that Serbia halt atrocities in Kosovo within days in 1999. Belgrade defied, NATO bombed, and thousands more lives were lost before a deal was struck. Deadlines, especially when paired with vague threats like “all hell”, tend to inflame rather than resolve conflicts.

Trump’s deadline is also riddled with ambiguity. What does “all hell” mean in practice? Expanded US military involvement? Diplomatic isolation of Hamas’ backers in Iran and Qatar? Greenlighting Israel’s continued offensive without restraint? None of these scenarios promises relief for Gazans caught in the crossfire.

The bigger problem is that Trump’s ultimatum misreads Hamas’ motivations. This is not a group that bends under external threats. If anything, Hamas thrives on portraying itself as defiant in the face of Western pressure. A Sunday deadline only gives its leaders another propaganda tool: proof, they will say, that the US is colluding with Israel to dictate Gaza’s fate.

Hamas’ Reluctance

Still, Hamas’ refusal to agree to a deal is indefensible. No matter how much one detests Israeli policy, it is impossible to justify Hamas’ stubbornness while civilians in Gaza face daily bombardment, hunger and displacement.

If Hamas were truly acting as a resistance movement for the people, it would seize any opportunity, however imperfect, to secure a ceasefire and relief for Gaza’s two million residents. Instead, it digs in its heels, calculating that prolonging the war might extract more concessions later or bolster its image as the unyielding champion of Palestinian defiance.

But this is a cynical calculation made at the expense of Gazan lives. Families in Rafah and Gaza City do not have the luxury of waiting out Trump’s theatrics or Netanyahu’s military strategy. Every hour of delay means more rubble, more funerals, more children traumatized beyond repair.

Hamas’ reluctance also undermines the broader Palestinian cause. It signals to the world that the group either cannot or will not engage in pragmatic compromise. That leaves Palestinians without a credible negotiating partner in the eyes of international mediators. Worse, it hands Netanyahu precisely the justification he craves to continue his military campaign with international tolerance, if not outright support.

Netanyahu’s Advantage

For Netanyahu, Hamas’ refusal to accept Trump’s deadline is a gift. It allows him to argue that Israel has no partner for peace and no choice but to press forward militarily until Hamas is dismantled. Each day Hamas resists negotiation, Netanyahu edges closer to his stated war aims: degrading Hamas’ military capabilities, reasserting Israel’s deterrence and reshaping Gaza’s political future on Israel’s terms.

Internationally, Netanyahu benefits as well. Western leaders, weary of pressuring Israel while Hamas rejects deals, will find it easier to justify their tacit support for Israel’s operations. The narrative becomes simple: Israel wants peace; Hamas refuses. And as long as that narrative holds, Israel has diplomatic cover to pursue its objectives aggressively.

The tragedy is that this dynamic leaves ordinary Gazans trapped between two implacable forces: a militant leadership unwilling to compromise and an Israeli government determined to break it. Trump’s deadline, far from breaking this cycle, risks tightening it.

The Human Cost of Stubborn Politics

Wars are often framed in terms of strategy, deadlines and negotiations. But the cost of this stalemate is not borne by Trump in Washington, Netanyahu in Jerusalem or Hamas leaders hiding in bunkers. It is borne by ordinary Gazans.

Consider the humanitarian reality: hospitals reduced to rubble, families queuing for scarce bags of flour, children sleeping in tents amid winter rains. The longer Hamas delays, the more catastrophic this suffering becomes. Trump’s ultimatums do not feed the hungry or rebuild the destroyed. Israel’s bombs do not discriminate between militants and civilians with perfect precision.

This is why Hamas’ reluctance to accept even an imperfect deal is morally indefensible. It signals that the movement prioritizes ideological purity and political leverage over the survival of its own people. And Trump’s theatrics only exacerbate the suffering by reducing complex realities to soundbites.

Towards Real Diplomacy

What Gaza needs is not another deadline but sustained, credible diplomacy. Any deal must address the core grievances that fuel the conflict: Israel’s blockade, Palestinian political fragmentation and the absence of a viable path to statehood. Without tackling these, ceasefires become temporary pauses in an endless cycle of violence.

The US could play a constructive role here, but only if it abandons the illusion that ultimatums can shortcut the hard work of negotiation. Trump’s threat of “all hell” may make headlines, but headlines do not build peace. What is needed is quiet, persistent diplomacy that pressures both Hamas and Israel to make concessions, while empowering moderate Palestinian voices sidelined by years of Hamas-Fatah rivalry.

Conclusion

Trump’s Sunday deadline is not a path to peace. It is a blunt instrument wielded in a conflict that demands surgical precision. Hamas’ refusal to accept a deal is equally destructive, a betrayal of the people it claims to represent. In this deadly stalemate, Netanyahu stands to gain most, advancing his war aims under the cover of Hamas’ intransigence and US bravado.

What is lost in this political theatre is the humanity of Gaza’s civilians, whose suffering deepens with every passing hour. If there is a deadline that matters, it is not Trump’s Sunday ultimatum but the urgent countdown to avert further humanitarian collapse in Gaza. Peace will not come from threats or stubbornness. It will only come when leaders, on all sides, place the lives of ordinary people above their own political calculations.

