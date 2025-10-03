Putin Says “Impossible”, History Says Otherwise

When Vladimir Putin tells the world it is “impossible” to believe Russia would attack a NATO country, the world should not take him at his word. The man who said he had no intention of invading Ukraine in early 2022 is the same man who unleashed Europe’s bloodiest war in decades weeks later. He is the leader who, for years, denied Russian troops were operating in Crimea even as they stormed Ukrainian bases. He is the politician who treats truth as malleable, as expendable, and as subordinate to his ambitions. So, when Putin insists it is inconceivable for Moscow to strike a NATO member, the international community has every reason to doubt him.

That doubt has only deepened in recent days as reports emerge of Russian drones straying into NATO airspace. These are not abstract hypotheticals. They are measurable provocations, small tests, perhaps, but tests nonetheless, of Western resolve. And here lies the real danger: when dictators sense weakness, they push boundaries. If they encounter little resistance, they push further. That cycle is what has defined Putin’s foreign policy since Georgia in 2008, Crimea in 2014 and now Ukraine in 2022. To dismiss his words as harmless rhetoric is to ignore the bloody trail of contradictions that led us here.

Putin’s Rhetoric Versus Putin’s Record

History is the most reliable antidote to wishful thinking. If Putin’s past tells us anything, it is that his public assurances often camouflage his true intentions. Before annexing Crimea, he described Russia and Ukraine as “brotherly nations” and dismissed talk of military intervention. Before launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he assured European leaders there would be no war. Each time, Western capitals that placed too much faith in his words found themselves scrambling to react to Russian tanks already on the move.

His denial of interest in NATO confrontation fits neatly into this pattern. On paper, Russia striking a NATO member would trigger Article 5, the alliance’s collective defense clause, an act tantamount to declaring war on the world’s most powerful military bloc. By rational calculus, it seems unthinkable. But Putin has long operated beyond rational calculus. He thrives on unpredictability, coercion and daring the West to test its own red lines. If drones are indeed crossing NATO airspace today, that is not an “accident”; it is a message. The Kremlin is probing, gauging and preparing for future leverage.

NATO’s Fragile Unity and Putin’s Calculations

Putin’s confidence in issuing such statements does not emerge in a vacuum. NATO’s strength is not only in its weaponry but in its unity. And right now, that unity is frayed. While Europe has largely maintained a steady commitment to arming Ukraine, divisions are evident: Hungary obstructs aid packages, Slovakia flirts with Russian narratives, and populist movements across Europe are questioning the costs of continued support. Across the Atlantic, American politics have grown even more fractured.

For Putin, this is fertile ground. He has always understood that NATO’s biggest weakness is internal discord, not external firepower. A fractured NATO is a vulnerable NATO. By proclaiming that attacking NATO is “impossible,” Putin seeks not only to calm Western nerves but also to mock them, to expose the gap between NATO’s deterrent rhetoric and its political hesitations.

The Trump Factor

Here, American leadership becomes pivotal. Under President Biden, the United States provided Ukraine with unprecedented military support: advanced air defenses, HIMARS rocket systems, and crucial intelligence sharing on long-range Russian targets. That flow of support kept Ukraine’s fight alive and, critically, signaled to Moscow that Washington was determined to prevent a Ukrainian collapse.

But that era has ended. President Trump’s return to the White House has brought a sharp reversal. By halting arms shipments and cutting off intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, Trump has shifted the battlefield’s balance. For Ukraine, the consequences are immediate and dire: a thinner air defense shield, dwindling ammunition, and a strategic disadvantage against Russia’s expanding war machine.

For Moscow, the message is equally clear. Trump’s transactional approach to NATO, his long-standing criticism of European allies, and his open disdain for sustaining Ukraine’s war effort have all emboldened the Kremlin. What Putin once tested cautiously, he now interprets as opportunity. A Washington unwilling to stand firmly with Kyiv signals to Russia that Western resolve is fragile, perhaps even negotiable.

Had the US maintained Biden’s consistency of “unflinching support,” Putin’s calculus might have remained constrained. A resolute and united transatlantic front would have made even probing NATO’s defenses unthinkable. Instead, Trump’s pullback has given oxygen to aggression, raising doubts not only in Kyiv but also in capitals from Warsaw to Berlin about whether America still anchors the democratic world’s security order.

Why Dismissing Drone Incursions Is Dangerous

Some analysts dismiss Russian drone incursions into NATO territory as isolated incidents, technological mishaps or navigation errors. This is shortsighted. In geopolitics, symbolic acts often precede real ones. The violation of NATO airspace, no matter how limited, normalizes the idea that such breaches are tolerable. Every incursion unchallenged becomes a rehearsal for a larger act of aggression.

We have seen this before. Russia’s “little green men” in Crimea in 2014 were brushed off by some as deniable proxies. Soon enough, they facilitated the annexation of Ukrainian territory. Cyberattacks on Estonia in 2007 were dismissed as experimental; today, cyberwarfare is integral to Moscow’s hybrid toolkit. Drone incursions today could be the opening notes of tomorrow’s escalation.

For NATO, the choice is clear: treat every breach of airspace as serious, respond with clear consequences, and reinforce deterrence. To do otherwise is to validate Putin’s gamble that the alliance is more bark than bite.

The Broader Strategy

Putin thrives in the grey zone between peace and outright war. His strategy has always been to keep opponents off-balance, never fully retreating, never fully advancing, but always destabilizing. The drones over NATO skies fit this template: not open war, not harmless either, but a constant drip of uncertainty that keeps Western leaders debating rather than acting.

In this sense, Putin’s reassurance that attacking NATO is “impossible” is part of the destabilization itself. It lulls audiences into complacency even as his military pushes boundaries. His message to the West is simple: believe my words, not my actions. The tragic irony is that the reverse is true, his actions reveal his intent, his words obscure it.

Learning the Right Lessons

The West must not repeat the mistakes of the pre-2022 period, when too many leaders dismissed intelligence warnings of an imminent invasion. Scepticism of Putin’s words is not paranoia; it is prudence. NATO must accept that provocations are deliberate, not accidental. The alliance must reinforce its unity, not only in statements but in visible military posture: joint drills, expanded troop deployments in Eastern Europe and rapid-response mechanisms for drone incursions.

Equally, US leadership must be unwavering. The lesson of Trump’s ambivalence is that even temporary hesitation emboldens aggressors. To prevent Putin from escalating further, Washington must make clear that its commitment to NATO and Ukraine is not negotiable, regardless of who occupies the White House.

Conclusion

Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Russia attacking NATO is “impossible” should be read not as reassurance but as a warning. His record shows he says the opposite of what he intends until it is too late for his opponents to react. His current drone provocations show he is already willing to test NATO’s boundaries. And his opportunistic reading of US political divisions shows he will exploit any hesitation to push further.

The tragedy of Ukraine is not only that it was invaded, but that it was invaded after years of Western half-measures, wishful thinking and misplaced faith in Putin’s words. NATO cannot afford to repeat that error. Whether under President Trump or any future administration, the message must be ironclad: Russian provocations will not be tolerated, and the alliance is prepared to act.

In international politics, trust is earned through consistent behaviour. Putin has earned none. His words of reassurance are worthless, his record is bloody and his ambitions remain unchecked. To believe it is “impossible” for him to attack NATO is to believe the same lie Ukrainians heard before February 24, 2022. They know better now. NATO must, too.

The writer, a PhD journalist and international affairs columnist, focuses on geopolitics, education policy and journalism’s future. He is a journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN. Contact: [email protected]