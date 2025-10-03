Chairman Wontumi to be arrested on Monday

Chairman Wontumi

The Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has confirmed that formal charges have been completed against Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and his company, Akonta Mining.

Dr Ayine revealed that Wontumi has been summoned to Accra on Monday, October 6, 2025, to have the charges read to him, warning that failure to comply will trigger an immediate arrest order.

“The charges against Wontumi, Akonta Mining have been signed. He should be here on Monday. If he doesn't come by Monday, I will order his arrest, and his charges will be read to him,” the Attorney-General declared during President John Dramani Mahama’s engagement with civil society groups in Accra on Friday.

The development follows months of investigations into Akonta Mining’s controversial operations. Earlier, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, confirmed that probes were ongoing, revealing that another person connected to the company had already been arrested.

According to DCOP Donkor, Wontumi had previously honoured several invitations from investigators but had recently failed to appear, citing ill health — a claim supported by his lawyer. She, however, stressed that “the investigations are actively ongoing” and pledged transparency on the final outcome.

One of Wontumi’s business associates, identified as Akuoko, has also been arrested and interrogated as part of the case.

Chairman Wontumi was first invited by the CID on May 26, 2025, appearing with his lawyers — former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame and former Asante-Akim North MP Andy Appiah-Kubi.

Despite the mounting scrutiny, Wontumi has vehemently denied engaging in illegal mining. Addressing the matter on his television station, Wontumi TV, he insisted: “I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey. I have a large-scale company, which Akonta Mining is under… All the required documents I have, I will make all available.”

He further maintained his willingness to cooperate with law enforcement, stating: “I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work.”

The case against Wontumi marks a critical test of the government’s resolve to clamp down on illegal mining and its financiers as pressure mounts for decisive action against political and business elites implicated in galamsey activities.