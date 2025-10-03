Kabila’s Death Sentence: Justice Served or Political Vendetta?

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has once again offered the world a spectacle where the thin line between justice and politics is blurred. On Friday, a military court sentenced former president Joseph Kabila to death in absentia for war crimes, crimes against humanity and treason. The list of charges: murder, sexual assault, torture and backing the murderous M23 rebellion, is as grave as it gets. Yet, as seismic as the ruling sounds, one cannot escape the bitter taste that this “justice” smells more like political retribution than a genuine quest for accountability.

For those who watched Kabila’s rise and 18-year rule, the irony is suffocating. Here was a man who became the West’s darling after his father’s assassination in 2001, hailed as the youthful leader who would guide the DRC out of decades of instability. Today, he is a fugitive condemned to death by the very system he once controlled with an iron hand. The court verdict is as dramatic as it is suspicious. It is bluntly clear that the DRC is not only putting Kabila on trial; it is staging a political theatre in which the line between genuine accountability and factional vendetta has been hopelessly erased.

This piece is not about defending Joseph Kabila. Far from it. His tenure was littered with corruption scandals, violent repression of protests, opaque mining deals, and failure to build lasting peace. The accusations that he had some hand, direct or indirect, in fueling eastern Congo’s chaos are not beyond imagination. But the timing, the process, and the political environment in which this death sentence was delivered demand a cold, independent critique. If justice is to have meaning, it must be seen to rise above power struggles. Otherwise, it mutates into weaponized law, lawfare, that merely recycles Congo’s tragic history of leaders devouring each other in endless cycles of vengeance.

Justice or Political Purge?

The first problem with Kabila’s conviction is process. Tried in absentia, he had no meaningful chance to defend himself. He denied the charges, yes, but refusing to appear in court is not the same as having no right to fair defense. The optics are troubling: a military court, not a civilian judiciary, handing down the harshest sentence available, death, for a former head of state. In a fragile democracy like Congo’s, where political rivalries often end in jail cells or exile, such trials risk being perceived as tools to sideline opponents.

We must ask: was the evidence against Kabila independently scrutinized? Were the witnesses shielded from political manipulation? Were international monitors given access? The court might claim procedural legitimacy, but legitimacy in fragile states is not just a matter of legal paperwork; it is about perception. And here, the perception is dangerous: this looks like payback.

Lessons Global Leaders Must Learn

Kabila’s sentencing is not only Congo’s story. It is a parable for all leaders who confuse power with immunity, and governance with impunity. Whether in Africa, Asia or the West, the lesson is simple: power is never permanent. Today’s commander-in-chief is tomorrow’s defendant. History has a cruel sense of irony, those who wield the state to crush dissent often find the same machinery turned against them once they lose control of it. Global leaders, especially those in fragile democracies, must draw three urgent lessons from Kabila’s downfall.

The Myth of Impunity Is Dead: No leader should delude themselves into thinking crimes committed in office vanish once they leave power. If Kabila, once untouchable, can be dragged into the dock, even if symbolically, it signals that the age of absolute impunity is fading. The International Criminal Court, ad hoc tribunals for Rwanda and Sierra Leone, and now domestic courts, are reminders that leaders may one day answer for the blood on their hands. Yet the irony remains: selective justice is still the norm. Why Kabila and not others? Why now and not during his presidency? Leaders must see beyond this irony: even selective justice is a warning that the shield of power is brittle.

Leadership Must Be Defined by Accountability, Not Control: Kabila’s fall illustrates the fatal error of ruling without accountability. Leaders who build systems around personal loyalty instead of institutions sow the seeds of their own destruction. Once out of office, they lose the protection of those loyalties, and the institutions they weakened become tools for revenge. Contrast this with leaders who chose accountability while in power, such as South Africa’s Nelson Mandela or Ghana’s John Kufuor. They left office with their dignity intact because they ruled with transparency and recognized limits.

Global Leaders Must See That Legacies Outlive Power: What will Joseph Kabila’s legacy be? For many Congolese, it will not be stability or prosperity, but shadows of corruption, stalled democracy and bloodshed in the east. Leaders elsewhere should ask themselves: when power ends, what remains? Monuments or indictments? Statesmen must invest in nation-building, not self-preservation. Otherwise, history will remember them not for roads built or policies passed, but for trials and convictions.

Congo’s Perilous Precedent

The Kabila verdict is a double-edged sword for Congo. On one hand, it sends a powerful message: no one, not even a former president, is above the law. On the other, it risks entrenching a dangerous precedent where justice is wielded as a political weapon. If Congo is serious about accountability, then trials of this nature must extend beyond one political faction. They must also include current officials, rebel leaders and foreign actors who profit from Congo’s misery. Otherwise, what looks like justice today may ignite instability tomorrow. Kabila’s supporters may see the ruling as persecution and rally around him as a martyr. The M23 conflict, already fueled by grievances, may deepen. And ordinary Congolese, the very people who suffered under war crimes and corruption, may once again find themselves pawns in elite power struggles.

A Wider Global Reckoning

Congo is not alone in this. Former leaders across the globe face similar reckonings. Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir sits in detention, accused of genocide. France’s Nicolas Sarkozy has faced corruption trials. Donald Trump, though in a different political culture, faced indictments. The thread is consistent: leadership is no longer a shield against the law. Yet global leaders must recognize a sobering truth: when justice becomes indistinguishable from politics, it undermines democracy itself. If prosecutions are weaponized, they do not deter future crimes; they simply entrench cycles of revenge. True accountability requires strong, impartial institutions, not selective purges.

The Way Forward

For Congo, the verdict against Kabila could be a turning point, but only if it is followed by broader reforms. The country must:

-Strengthen judicial independence, ensuring courts are not tools of the ruling elite.

-Extend accountability beyond political foes, addressing crimes by all actors in the eastern conflict.

-Engage international observers to legitimize trials and avoid perceptions of vendetta.

-Most importantly, put victims, not politics, at the center of justice.

For global leaders, the lessons are blunt. Power is temporary, but accountability is permanent. The reckless belief that “once in office, always untouchable” has been shattered. The only sustainable path is leadership grounded in accountability, transparency and respect for human rights.

Conclusion

Joseph Kabila’s death sentence may sound like justice. But justice, to be meaningful, must be impartial, consistent and rooted in the pursuit of truth, not politics. What Congo delivered looks like a performance: partly justice, partly vendetta, entirely dangerous. The world must watch carefully. If this is genuine accountability, it marks a new dawn for African democracy. If it is political lawfare, it risks plunging Congo into deeper turmoil. Either way, the lesson for leaders is undeniable: power is fleeting, but legacies, whether honourable or stained, are eternal.

Kabila once wielded the state like a fortress. Today, that fortress has turned against him. Global leaders should take note: history never forgets and justice, however flawed, has a way of catching up.

The writer, a PhD journalist and international affairs columnist, focuses on geopolitics, education policy and journalism’s future. He is a journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN. Contact: [email protected]