Comrade Bernard Nii Martei Korley launches Akro Heritage Fund to support Teshie traditional leaders

Comrade Bernard Nii Martei Korley has officially launched the Akro Heritage Fund, an initiative committed to supporting the welfare of Teshie’s revered traditional authorities within Ledzokuku Constituency.

The ceremony brought together key custodians of Teshie’s traditions, including the Asafoatsemei, Asafoatseyeii, Wulomei, and Woyeii, who arrived in full traditional regalia, reflecting the richness of the town’s cultural identity.

To mark the launch, Comrade Korley presented a seed fund of GH¢10,000 and additionally offered GH¢1,000 to each traditional group as transportation support — a gesture he described as a symbol of respect and gratitude for their continued service to the community.

In his remarks, he reaffirmed his commitment to heritage preservation and pledged to sustain the Akro Heritage Fund with monthly contributions to ensure its long-term sustainability.

He emphasised that the fund goes beyond financial assistance, describing it as “a covenant to hhonourour custodians of tradition and safeguard the legacy of our ancestors.”

The launch was also attended by Teshie District Police Commander, Superintendent Adotey, adding official recognition to the occasion.

The Akro Heritage Fund is expected to serve as a structured support system for traditional leaders, reinforcing unity between modern leadership and cultural authority.