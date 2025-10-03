Man remanded over human trafficking and sexual exploitation of minor  

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody a 55-year-old man for allegedly abducting and sexually exploiting a minor for over a year.

Cesar Victoire Tsala, a Cameroonian, allegedly lured the victim, a 17-year old girl from Spintex, Accra, in 2024 under the pretext of enrolling her in a football team, teaching her French, and providing necessities.

Instead, he reportedly harboured and sexually abused her.

Tsala has been charged with human trafficking and abduction of an unmarried female under 18.

He pleaded not guilty. He will face a separate court on a rape charge, which falls outside the jurisdiction of the circuit court.

The case, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, was adjourned for two weeks.

Prosecutors said the victim, a Nigerian student who had been living with her aunt in Accra since 2019, went missing while preparing for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Her family lost contact with her for a year.

Investigations reveal that in 2019, the victim was brought to Ghana from Nigeria to live with the complainant, her aunt, at Spintex-Accra to further her education.

Tsala, who attended the same church with the victim and complainant, asked the victim to approach him any time she faced any difficulty and needed help.

In 2024, the complainant travelled to Nigeria and the accused person used the opportunity to lure the victim to live with him at Spintex.

He harboured the victim for seven months and prevented her from returning to the family even after the complainant returned.

On September 12, 2025, the victim escaped and reported to the police that Tsala had forcefully moved her to Kasoa and later East Legon, where he sexually abused her.

She subsequently led police to his residence, where he was arrested.

During interrogation, Tsala admitted keeping the victim in his custody without her family's consent.

GNA