'Build capacity to stand firm, not just chase for appointments' — NDC's Edudzi advises party youth

  Fri, 03 Oct 2025
The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has urged young party members to prioritize personal and professional growth over the rush for political appointments.

Sharing his personal journey in a Facebook post, Mr. Tameklo recounted how he deliberately chose education and self-development after the NDC’s 2008 election victory instead of chasing government positions.

“At the campaign office, we were well catered for, but after the 2008 victory, I chose not to chase an appointment. Instead, I enrolled at the law faculty for an LLB, then went to Makola. It was a difficult decision, but I wanted to secure independence and build a strong professional foundation,” he said.

Mr. Tameklo recalled working tirelessly during the 2008 elections — first in Dome-Kwabenya for then-parliamentary candidate Zita Benson, now Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, and later at the late President John Evans Atta Mills’ campaign office at Kuku Hill in Klottey Korle. Despite his commitment, he chose the law classroom over a government appointment, a decision that shaped his legal and political career.

He explained that while many of his colleagues sought immediate political positions after the NDC’s win, he believed securing education and a professional foundation was more valuable in the long run.

“You must know that you will be deliberately misunderstood. Don’t take it personally — keep moving. Build your capacity so that no matter the political climate, you will stand firm,” he urged.

According to him, politics in Ghana can be unforgiving, and only those who invest in themselves are able to stay relevant regardless of shifts in power. He stressed that while appointments matter, personal development guarantees long-term independence, resilience, and influence in both politics and professional life.

