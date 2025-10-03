ModernGhana logo
'There was a mix-up, we will deal with it' — Health Ministry assures junior doctors, nurses of salary arrears payment

  Fri, 03 Oct 2025
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

The Ministry of Health has moved to reassure the Junior Doctors’ Association of Ghana (JDA-GH), as well as thousands of protesting nurses and midwives, that concrete steps are being taken to resolve long-standing salary arrears and payroll delays.

This follows an ultimatum by the Junior Doctors’ Association to begin a nationwide withdrawal of services on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. The doctors cite months of unpaid salaries, stalled postings, and what they describe as persistent unfair treatment by government.

Their announcement came barely 24 hours after more than 7,000 unpaid nurses and midwives staged a protest in Accra, demanding salaries owed them for between nine and ten months, despite being officially recruited.

Responding to the crisis on Citi FM’s Breakfast Show on Friday, October 3, Ministry of Health spokesperson Tony Goodman admitted that the problem stemmed largely from rushed recruitments under the previous administration, which placed health workers on payroll without proper financial clearance.

“We had about 1,000 pharmacists who had completed their service but had not received their salaries, but they have now been paid. Some medical officers were also caught up in the same web, and they too have been paid. Currently, we have officers doing their house job asking for their salaries to be paid. With the medical doctors, it was a mix-up that has already been cleared and will be dealt with,” Mr. Goodman said.

He explained that the “rush” to post health workers who had been waiting for years created a backlog of payroll anomalies, leaving many excluded from clearance. He, however, assured that the ministry had now completed an audit of those affected.

“As of yesterday, we have dealt with it. We now know those who have been paid and those who are yet to be paid,” he stressed.

Mr. Goodman added that Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh is working closely with the Ministry of Finance to process new financial clearances to regularise the salaries of the remaining affected doctors, nurses, and midwives.

The Ministry has pledged to resolve the issue swiftly in order to prevent disruptions to critical healthcare delivery as pressure mounts from frontline workers threatening industrial action.

