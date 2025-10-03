ModernGhana logo
Bushfires draining ECG resources in Volta Region – Regional Manager

The Volta Regional Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Christiana Jarto-Kaleo, has warned that recurring bushfires are causing extensive damage to the company’s infrastructure and draining resources that could have been used to expand electricity access.

Speaking at a Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) hearing in the Volta Region as part of the 2025–2030 major tariff review process, Mrs. Jarto-Kaleo lamented the heavy toll bushfires are exacting on ECG’s operations and the wider economy.

She explained that fires set by farmers clearing land, hunters, and herdsmen frequently destroy electricity poles, transformers, and cables. Replacing a single pole, she said, costs about GH₵8,000, excluding transportation, installation, and contractor fees.

“With hundreds of poles destroyed in 2023 and 2024 alone, ECG has spent millions of cedis on replacements,” she disclosed. “The real loss is not just the poles. Communities remain without power for days, businesses suffer, and power produced but unused is wasted. Instead of extending supply to new areas, we are forced to go backwards and replace what we already had.”

The Regional Manager appealed to traditional leaders, farmers, and community members to help prevent bushfires, stressing that scarce resources should be directed towards improving service delivery and connecting new communities, rather than repairing avoidable damage.

Evans Attah Akangla
Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

