Extremists trading guns for gold in Upper East mining communities — CSOs

Violent extremist groups from Burkina Faso are allegedly fueling insecurity in northern Ghana by trading guns for gold in illegal mining communities in the Upper East Region.

The growing menace, security observers warn, is worsening violent crime and deepening conflicts in areas already vulnerable to instability.

The illicit trade, which reportedly began last year, is said to be rampant in mining zones such as Teshie, Widnaba, Zongoyire, Tilli, and Sapeliga in the Bawku West District, as well as Gbane and Datuku in the Talensi District. Extremists are believed to be using gold acquired from local miners to bankroll their operations across the sub-region, while miners use the smuggled weapons to guard their concessions, fight rivals, and even fuel the ongoing Bawku conflict.

The alarming trend was flagged by the Northern Ghana CSOs Platform on Natural Resources during a capacity-building workshop in Tamale, convened by TAMA Foundation Universal with support from the Ford Foundation. The forum drew 50 participants, including civil society organisations, environmental journalists, state actors, and community leaders, who explored sustainable resource management and security risks in mining areas.

Reading a communiqué on behalf of the group, Alima Sagito Saeed, Executive Director of SWIDA Ghana, called for urgent action from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defence, and the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA).

“This phenomenon, from our sources, involves some Burkinabe Community Defence Group members, who run into Ghana with guns where they exchange them for gold from local miners and concessioners,” she warned.

She urged government to intensify surveillance in mining communities, clamp down on illegal small-scale mining, and boost cross-border collaboration to prevent extremist networks from exploiting Ghana’s mineral wealth.

Sources in the Upper East Region confirmed the worrying development. According to one security source, weapons seized during a recent operation bore Burkina Faso registration numbers, proving cross-border smuggling. Security agencies, the source added, have since stepped up surveillance along border mining areas to track the networks involved.

However, Upper East Regional Security Liaison Officer Paul Danka told the Daily Graphic that the matter had not yet been formally brought to his attention, though he admitted that Ghana’s porous borders make smuggling highly plausible.

Experts warn that the issue goes beyond security. Executive Director of TAMA Foundation Universal, Dr. Chrys Anab, said northern Ghana’s resource wealth, if mismanaged, could spark the next wave of violent conflicts.

“The next generation of conflicts are natural resource conflicts. In fact, they are explosive if we don’t take steps to address them,” he cautioned, calling for greater transparency, including publication of mining licences in national newspapers and on district assembly notice boards.

Meanwhile, Stephen Azantilow, Director of Anti-Corruption at CHRAJ, disclosed that the Commission is developing a national action plan on business and human rights to check exploitative practices by companies operating in Ghana.

For now, the gun-for-gold trade remains an urgent threat—one that links local illegal mining to global terrorism financing and cross-border crime, leaving northern Ghana at the frontline of an unfolding security crisis.