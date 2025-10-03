Renewal of Ghana’s court at the heart of economic transformation, 24-hour economy — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the vital role of a strong and credible judiciary in driving Ghana’s economic transformation and sustaining his proposed 24-hour economy.

According to him, investors, entrepreneurs and communities thrive only when there is trust in the justice system, stressing that no economy can grow when contracts are overturned by bias or when disputes drag on endlessly without resolution.

Speaking at the swearing-in of 21 new Court of Appeal judges at the Jubilee House on Thursday, October 2, the President said justice is the “invisible infrastructure” on which the economy, democracy and peace of society rest.

“The renewal of our court is at the heart of our economic transformation, our 24-hour economy, our big push infrastructure programme and our broader vision of shared prosperity. Justice is not a luxury, it is a foundation for all these,” Mr. Mahama said.

He announced a number of reforms to make justice more efficient and accessible, including digitising the courts to reduce delays, creating specialised divisions to handle land, labour and commercial disputes, and expanding legal aid so that justice is not limited to the privileged.

He also stressed the need to strengthen judicial ethics and accountability to root out misconduct and corruption within the courts.

The President urged the newly sworn-in judges to serve with courage, integrity and humility, reminding them that their rulings carry consequences not only for litigants but also for the faith of Ghanaians in the republic.