ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Renewal of Ghana’s court at the heart of economic transformation, 24-hour economy — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
FRI, 03 OCT 2025 1
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the vital role of a strong and credible judiciary in driving Ghana’s economic transformation and sustaining his proposed 24-hour economy.

According to him, investors, entrepreneurs and communities thrive only when there is trust in the justice system, stressing that no economy can grow when contracts are overturned by bias or when disputes drag on endlessly without resolution.

Speaking at the swearing-in of 21 new Court of Appeal judges at the Jubilee House on Thursday, October 2, the President said justice is the “invisible infrastructure” on which the economy, democracy and peace of society rest.

“The renewal of our court is at the heart of our economic transformation, our 24-hour economy, our big push infrastructure programme and our broader vision of shared prosperity. Justice is not a luxury, it is a foundation for all these,” Mr. Mahama said.

He announced a number of reforms to make justice more efficient and accessible, including digitising the courts to reduce delays, creating specialised divisions to handle land, labour and commercial disputes, and expanding legal aid so that justice is not limited to the privileged.

He also stressed the need to strengthen judicial ethics and accountability to root out misconduct and corruption within the courts.

The President urged the newly sworn-in judges to serve with courage, integrity and humility, reminding them that their rulings carry consequences not only for litigants but also for the faith of Ghanaians in the republic.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

I am a "helo." | 10/3/2025 1:49:39 PM

You are on the right path, don't let anything distract you. You'll not get applause for your less than a year transformation; however, you'll hear a loud noise of applause for an eighth year of destructive government. That is Ghana, a country of countless churches and mosques.

Comments1
Top Stories

25 minutes ago

E/R: Police intercept truck carrying 36 bags of suspected narcotics on Sekesua road E/R: Police intercept truck carrying 36 bags of suspected narcotics on Sekesua r...

25 minutes ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo 'Build capacity to stand firm, not just chase for appointments' — NDC's Edudzi a...

25 minutes ago

There was a mix-up, we will deal with it — Health Ministry assures junior doctors, nurses of salary arrears payment 'There was a mix-up, we will deal with it' — Health Ministry assures junior doct...

25 minutes ago

Extremists trading guns for gold in Upper East mining communities — CSOs Extremists trading guns for gold in Upper East mining communities — CSOs

46 minutes ago

Government to procure buses for Intercity STC Government to procure buses for Intercity STC 

46 minutes ago

10,000 youth signedonto maiden Adwumawura Programme to tackle unemployment 10,000 youth signed onto maiden Adwumawura Programme to tackle unemployment

2 hours ago

October 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank October 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Renewal of Ghana’s court at the heart of economic transformation, 24-hour econom...

2 hours ago

Protesters in the city of Antsiranana in Madagascar took to the streets on Thursday after a week of anti-government rallies. By FITA (AFP) Madagascar capital under tight security for new anti-government protest

4 hours ago

Paramount Chief of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II Galamsey has gone down after intensive government fight — Dormaahene

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line