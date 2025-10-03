What Our Esteemed Polling Station Executives Must Know, Embrace, And Accept Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

There's a well-calculated attempt by some Flagbearer Hopefuls to capitalize on what the Party's polling station executives have been through as their major campaign tool.

To add, is it Today that some of the Flagbearer Hopefuls want to be in the same shoes as the polling station executives at the polling station level in the Constituencies?

Realistically, it beats my imagination when I hear some of them speak as if they know the details of the plight of the esteemed polling station executives faced in the line of their duties.

Let's be factual here, the Flagbearer Hopefuls who successfully filed their nominations to contest were part of the NPP administration except Ing. Kwabena Agyapong.

Truth be told, the rest were part and parcel of the NPP administration led by President Nana Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Vice President for 8 years.

Therefore, it's an act of "dishonesty and deceit" for such a thought to come from some of them as if they cared for our respected polling station executives than Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Even those who parade themselves as the "saviors" of the polling station executives enjoyed alone and never thought to empower them in their respective positions as board Chairman and Ministers respectively.

Fast forward, the supposed "lovers" of our esteemed polling station executives today are doing so because they want to lead as the next Flagbearer and nothing else.

Indeed, they can't pinpoint the number of polling station executives they empowered and groomed in the last 8 years of the NPP, yet they want to look good in their eyes as the alternative to lead.

Fortunately, the attempt to blackmail and pitch the polling station executives against Dr Mahamudu Bawumia isn't working because they don't have a track record to show evidence of their support.

Without any shred of doubt, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is human, but we all can attest to the fact that he helped and played a crucial role as the Vice President under the NPP's reign.

Many of our Party patriots were fortunate to benefit from some of the innovative and visionary policies he championed as the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

As a Party, we went into the 2024 elections with the full belief to win, but it didn't go as planned, and no one can deny the kind of vigorous campaign mounted by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Flagbearer.

A campaign that has never happened in the history of our Party in the Fourth Republic which the Flagbearer did with sleepless nights by crisscrossing the Country.

Despite the struggles we lost, and truly our loss can't be attributed to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia alone, as other Flagbearer Hopefuls want to portray in their engagement with delegates.

Put simply, the Party went through varied challenges, some of which were avoidable and some beyond its control, and it's understandable in the political space.

Given the above-mentioned, it's a campaign of "blackmail" to attribute all the challenges the Party went through to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia alone as if they are clean, and empathize with the polling station executives.

What must be clear is that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaigns are based on issues and policies that will inure to the benefit of all not personalizing everything since we have the 2028 election.

Among some of the superior and rich ideas are the 10 appointments to all the 276 Constituencies as a way of empowering Party faithful on the issue of a lack of balance in appointments once the Party is in power.

Once implemented, this laudable initiative will go a long way to create an enabling environment for Party faithful at the Constituencies to serve the Party to the benefit of the grassroots when it comes to the challenges faced with the lack of support.

In addition, as part of the policy initiatives, a welfare Fund or desk will be established at all levels of the Party to cater to the needs of Party patriots when the need arises.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with superior ideas, will deliver as promised, and I urge our esteemed polling station executives to rally their unwavering support behind him to deliver victory.

To end, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia remains the linchpin of NPP and the man to win power for NPP and we must support him to succeed by voting massively for him as the next Flagbearer again on January 31, 2026.

He has done it before, since 2008 to date, as a hard-working, loyal, and dedicated servant with unparalleled leadership qualities that resonate with the people.

Shalom!

Long live NPP!

#WinWithBawumia

#Bawumia2028

Abdulai Abdul-Razak