ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Junior Doctors Association to withdraw services nationwide over unpaid salaries

Health Junior Doctors Association to withdraw services nationwide over unpaid salaries
FRI, 03 OCT 2025 1

The Junior Doctors’ Association of Ghana (JDA-GH) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services in protest over unpaid salaries and what it describes as continued neglect by government.

According to the Association, more than 200 junior doctors have been working between 10 and 14 months without salaries, while some medical officers who were previously on payroll have had their salaries stopped without explanation.

The group also revealed that over 800 medical officers have been left awaiting posting for the past one year and four months.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 2, the Association said outpatient services will be suspended from October 7 to 9, followed by emergency services on October 10 until further notice.

It, however, assured that inpatients will continue to receive care until discharge, but no new cases will be admitted.

“The continued exploitation of junior doctors will no longer be tolerated. The responsibility for any disruption of healthcare services lies squarely with the Ministry of Health and the Government of Ghana,” the Association stated.

The JDA-GH explained that despite several engagements with authorities and goodwill shown towards government, no concrete solutions have been provided.

1032025104230-8dt2wjivvq-img9311.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

I am a "helo." | 10/3/2025 11:42:52 AM

You have the guts to entertain a disastrous government for eight years, but not a less than a year. It seems everyone was scared of Akufo-Addo, and now they want to use the gentleness of Mahama as an opportunity. God will judge.

Comments1
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Junior Doctors Association to withdraw services nationwide over unpaid salaries Junior Doctors Association to withdraw services nationwide over unpaid salaries

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I was deeply troubled, pained by how debt restructuring shattered livelihoods — ...

2 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa Sack MMDCEs and Regional Ministers in galamsey areas — Kofi Bentil to Mahama

2 hours ago

A file photo of President John Dramani Mahama in a meeting with some CSO representatives Mahama to meet CSOs today for practical solutions to galamsey menace

2 hours ago

Paramount Chief of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II Galamsey fight has not gotten to a state of emergency — Dormaahene

2 hours ago

Paramount Chief of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II Galamsey has gone down after intensive government fight — Dormaahene

8 hours ago

You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs 

8 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

11 hours ago

If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why cant you also do same — Dormaahene tells chiefs 'If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why can't you also do same...

11 hours ago

Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiative Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiat...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line