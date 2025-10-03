Junior Doctors Association to withdraw services nationwide over unpaid salaries

The Junior Doctors’ Association of Ghana (JDA-GH) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services in protest over unpaid salaries and what it describes as continued neglect by government.

According to the Association, more than 200 junior doctors have been working between 10 and 14 months without salaries, while some medical officers who were previously on payroll have had their salaries stopped without explanation.

The group also revealed that over 800 medical officers have been left awaiting posting for the past one year and four months.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 2, the Association said outpatient services will be suspended from October 7 to 9, followed by emergency services on October 10 until further notice.

It, however, assured that inpatients will continue to receive care until discharge, but no new cases will be admitted.

“The continued exploitation of junior doctors will no longer be tolerated. The responsibility for any disruption of healthcare services lies squarely with the Ministry of Health and the Government of Ghana,” the Association stated.

The JDA-GH explained that despite several engagements with authorities and goodwill shown towards government, no concrete solutions have been provided.