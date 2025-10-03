Don’t Let Jawia’s Health Project Die: A Community’s Sacrifice Deserves Government Support

In Jawia, a farming community in the Sissala West District, a rare story of sacrifice and self-help is on the verge of being wasted. The people, tired of waiting for government intervention, built their own health centre to serve more than ten surrounding communities. Today, that dream risks collapsing, unfinished, and under-resourced, while the need for quality healthcare grows daily.

What began as a small government health post with two or three nurses quickly became overstretched. Patient numbers soared, and the facility could no longer cope. Instead of folding their arms and waiting, the people of Jawia took bold action. With communal labour, individual contributions, and the support of leaders, they started constructing a modern health facility.

The project was kick-started by Alhaji Sulemani, former Upper West Regional Minister and now chief of Jawia, who donated 100 bags of cement and has since provided further support. The Member of Parliament, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, also contributed 100 bags of cement. Ordinary residents imposed levies on themselves, donated cash and materials, and worked on the site.

One of the most dedicated contributors has been Meke Issah, popularly known as “John Mahama,” who has repeatedly stepped in with his own resources whenever the project stalled, putting community before politics.

Yet despite this remarkable effort, the structure stands incomplete. Consulting rooms remain unfinished, the laboratory is unequipped, and cracks are already showing in the building. About ten nurses have been posted to the facility, ready to serve, but they are working under extremely difficult conditions.

Ironically, the dedication of these nurses has made Jawia’s health centre the best-performing in the district, even without adequate resources. Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu recently donated medical equipment, but the demand far outstrips the supply. And residents are calling for more support.

Community leaders stress that healthcare is not a luxury but a necessity. They argue that since the people of Jawia did not fold their arms but sacrificed to build a bigger facility, the government and stakeholders have every reason to intervene and complete what has been started. Without urgent support, the sacrifices of this community and the future of healthcare for thousands risk being lost.

Jawia has done its part. It is now time for the government, the Ghana Health Service, NGOs, and philanthropists to step in. This project cannot be allowed to rot while lives hang in the balance.

The people of Jawia are watching!

FAB's Gist.