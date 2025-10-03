The Stone and the Glasshouse

(Protocol 01.10.2025, my students' lecturer session, Hamburg, Germany)

Mareike (German): “Yes, Mr. Heerde, I guess we all have heard what the President of Ghana asked for last week at the 80th meeting of the UN General Assembly. I mean, it is unrealistic as it is too long ago. We here all were born after two thousand, and what do we have to do with it?“

Noah (father, Afro-American): “He will argue our high standard of living was paid for by the slaves we used for our societies, and we are a generation that still benefits long after ending the slave trade from what our forefathers did wrong. So he wants it to be confessed by us, and as a symbolic gesture, we should help Africa with financial aid. I guess that is his intention.“

Paul (German): “The Egyptians must get ready to pay compensation to the Sudanese for the Nubians of the Kingdom of Kush once used to build their pyramids...and the African internal slave trade must be investigated and consequences must be taken...I mean, just to be accurate and fair.“

Cünyet (Turkish): “I guess now you come and will argue again that the industrial elite of Europe exploited the working class to become super rich, that they have to confess and pay reparations to others as well.“

Paul: “You mean Henry Ford or Rockefeller from Standard Oil....“

Cünyet: “The Rothschild, the Oppenheimer...as you always refer to...yes.“

I: “Let's not fight a useless fight, but be scientific. That is what we are here for.“

Mareike: “Mr. Heerde, did you not tell us that in Ghana there are...I think you said ten thousand slaves as we speak?“

I: “Yes, on Lake Volta, which is between Ghana and Togo, an estimated ten thousand boys work under dangerous conditions as slaves for the fisher folk sold to them by their parents. Which is true.“

Larina (German): “And...what is Ghana doing about it, Mr. Heerde?“

I: “The current government, in its current manifesto, wrote that it recognises this problem and wants to end it finally.“

Larina: “Did they say how they want to do it? And what are the consequences for the perpetrators? Long time imprisonment? Have they already set up a task force to end this unbelievable tragedy?“

I: “I rely on available information on the internet and phone calls to Ghana only, as I am no longer on the ground to be an eyewitness.“

Angelina (German): “And what do you hear from your sources?“

I: “Nothing!“

Larina: “You mean...they have not set up a task force to end the slavery on Lake Volta as promised in their manifesto?“

I: “To my best knowledge...that is my current status of information.“

Mareike: “But stop...Mr. Heerde...there is something I simply do not get.“

I: “What is it?“

Mareike: “I mean, this Friday we celebrate the third five years of German Independence and Ghana is no longer independent for....now for how long?.... I think sixty-eight years. And you want to tell us here in Germany that for all those years they were not able to end slavery on Lake Volta? And I guess this has been going on for hundreds of years now...I guess only.“

I: “Most possibly. Furthermore, I am not an expert on the internal slave trade in Africa or on Lake Volta.“

Larina: “But, Mr. Heerde, there is something I simply do not understand.“

I: “And this is what?“

Larina: “As a German...when I morally attack someone...I first must ensure my soul is clean from any sins or confess I am still working on a big problem, willing to embrace help from outside to tackle the issue.“

I: “You are a German. But not all people are Germans or are like you...with your beautiful pink glasses before your eyes, wanting humans to behave logically and morally correct. I love you always for that, as you well know. Keep it up, but never close your eyes to the reality of life. Humans are humans, after all.“

Larina:“Yes, Mr. Heerde...I know.“

Mareike: “But Mr. Heerde...stop...please stop here. You were telling us that Ghana has a problem with illegal mining...right? And they call it...If I am not mistaken...galamsey or so...“

I: “That is true!“

Nina (German): "Did the NDC in their manifesto also mention reparation for the slave trade on Lake Volta and how much they are prepared to pay?"

I: "No, not to my best knowledge."

Mareike: “Now, you also said for years they send armed forces into the bush to end galamsey. They arrest Chinese and others who destroy the water bodies and cocoa plantations with the mercury they use.“

I: “That is correct, Mareike.“

Mareike: “Ok... then...let me ask you. The focus and energy, and resources of the government are targeted to fight this galamsey. Right?...Yes, ok. I wonder now how many more resources they have parallel to end the slave trade on Lake Volta so that we in the triggered discussion can no longer use the issue of solving a problem in the backyard before morning, the lawn in front argument. I mean after all, how difficult was it for the past sixty-eight years for all black administrations in power to send social workers, administrative officers, police personnel and alike to the Lake rescue the boys, punish parents and fishermen...show them alternatives and help them with their problem so that under five years with hard work this problem could have ended long time ago. Sorry, Mr. Heerde...but I do not get it.“

Paul: “And Mareike...as Mr. Heerde has said...the NDC manifesto does not speak of a time frame they want to end the slavery on Lake Volta, nor the strategy they want to use, nor the punishment they want to enforce on the people involved. This is very vague, like so many manifestos also in Germany. As Mr. Heerde keeps saying, words are Eagles in the Sky when they come down and catch the fish, you know they have teeth and are powerful. Until then...“

Cünyet:“...they are beautiful, majestic birds in the skies...Eagles in the sky ready to strike...but flying and flying above the.....“

Paul: “While flying...and flying...maybe they will die in the air, losing focus or energy...knowing their offspring is safe in the nest close by and will take over and fly and fly in the skies....”

Larina:“...until the skies are grey, dark or no more.“

I: “Larina...I love you for your pink view to see this world turning and spinning around and around.“