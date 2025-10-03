ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 03 Oct 2025 Feature Article

Kennedy Agyapong Must Speak Now: A Call for Strategic Courage, Not Emotional Retaliation

Kennedy Agyapong Must Speak Now: A Call for Strategic Courage, Not Emotional Retaliation

I may not agree with everything you say, but I agree with you on this: the time has come for Kennedy Agyapong to speak—not with emotion, but with clarity, conviction, and courage. The political climate within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reached a boiling point, and Kennedy, a seasoned and respected figure, must rise above the insults and confront the growing tensions with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his team. Silence is no longer an option.

Kennedy has stood firm for the NPP through its victories and storms. He has sacrificed, mobilized, and defended the party when others stayed quiet. To be treated with disrespect or sidelined now is not only unjust—it is ungrateful. The party must not forget the pillars that helped build its foundation. Kennedy must remind Ghanaians who he is—not through rage, but through reason. His endorsement of Dr. Bawumia may have been a mistake, but it’s not too late to correct course. Enough is enough.

If Kennedy chooses to speak out, he must do so with strategic precision. The goal is not to destroy Bawumia’s image, but to elevate the quality of political discourse in Ghana and hold leadership accountable.

These issues, if addressed with dignity and precision, could reshape the political conversation—not just within the NPP, but across Ghana. Kennedy must not allow himself to be used, insulted, or silenced. But he must also resist the temptation to respond with bitterness. His legacy will not be defined by how loudly he shouts, but by how wisely he speaks.

Here are key areas Kennedy could address—not with insults, but with informed critique:

Economic Management – Challenge Bawumia’s role in Ghana’s economic decline, including inflation, currency depreciation, and unsustainable debt.

Promises vs. Delivery – Highlight the gap between campaign promises and actual results, especially in digitization, infrastructure, and employment.

Digital Ghana Agenda – Question whether digital reforms have truly improved public services or simply served as political branding.

Youth Unemployment – Demand answers on the rising unemployment crisis and the lack of meaningful job creation for young Ghanaians.

Corruption Oversight – Critique Bawumia’s silence on corruption scandals and ask whether he has shown real commitment to transparency.

Leadership Visibility – Point out Bawumia’s absence during national crises, suggesting a lack of decisive leadership.

Party Unity and Loyalty – Reveal how Bawumia’s leadership may have alienated key party figures and grassroots supporters, weakening internal cohesion.

Foreign Debt Dependency – Question the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s fiscal strategy under Bawumia’s economic leadership.

Inflated Public Image – Expose how media and PR have been used to mask weak performance, calling for substance over style.

Treatment of Critics – Share how dissenting voices—including Kennedy himself—have been disrespected or sidelined, threatening democratic dialogue within the party.

IMF and Economic Credibility – Ask whether Bawumia’s reliance on IMF support and rising interest rates reflect sound economic leadership or mismanagement.

Unfulfilled Infrastructure Promises – Demand accountability for pledges like the Cape Coast airport and harbor, and the inconsistent delivery of the One District One Factory initiative.

The Blame Game – Call out the repeated use of global crises—COVID-19, the Ukraine-Russia war—as scapegoats, while ignoring weak fundamentals and poor domestic policy.

The 75 Questions to Amissah-Arthur – Remind Ghanaians of the tough questions Bawumia once asked of others, and challenge him to now answer those same questions himself.

If the NPP continues to criminalize or sideline Kennedy Agyapong, he must be prepared to walk his own path after the primaries with his head held high and his principles intact. Ghana does not merely need loud voices; it needs bold, wise, and principled leadership. Kennedy has the opportunity to be that voice—not just for himself, but for every Ghanaian who believes in truth, accountability, and fearless integrity. The time to speak is now.

Gaddiel R. Ackah
[email protected]

U.S. Navy veteran. Lives in U.S.A.
Social Advocate for economic independence and ethical leadership. His work spans education, business, leadership and creative arts, making him a multifaceted influencer.

Author of Many Leadership and Inspiring Books.

  1. Competent Leadership:
  2. Becoming Successful
  3. Our Happiness.
  4. Some Choices Matter
  5. Respect Matters
  6. Faith Wipes Tears
  7. The Power of Faith.

Gaddiel R. Ackah
Gaddiel R. Ackah, © 2025

Gaddiel R. Ackah is a distinguished social advocate and thought leader whose work champions economic independence and ethical leadership.. More With a background that spans education, business, military service, creative arts, and governance, he brings a multifaceted perspective to transformative change. His commitment to empowering individuals and communities has made him a powerful voice in both national and global development conversations.

As the author of numerous inspirational and leadership-focused books, Gaddiel shares timeless principles for personal growth, civic responsibility, and spiritual resilience. His publications include:

1. Competent Leadership
2. Becoming Successful
3. Our Happiness
4. Some Choices Matter
5. Respect Matters
6. Faith Wipes Tears
7. The Power of Faith

With every word and initiative, Gaddiel Ackah continues to challenge conventions, shape character, and inspire a new generation of leaders.Column: Gaddiel R. Ackah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (83)

More

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Junior Doctors Association to withdraw services nationwide over unpaid salaries Junior Doctors Association to withdraw services nationwide over unpaid salaries

33 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I was deeply troubled, pained by how debt restructuring shattered livelihoods — ...

33 minutes ago

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa Sack MMDCEs and Regional Ministers in galamsey areas — Kofi Bentil to Mahama

33 minutes ago

A file photo of President John Dramani Mahama in a meeting with some CSO representatives Mahama to meet CSOs today for practical solutions to galamsey menace

33 minutes ago

Paramount Chief of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II Galamsey fight has not gotten to a state of emergency — Dormaahene

33 minutes ago

Paramount Chief of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II Galamsey has gone down after intensive government fight — Dormaahene

7 hours ago

You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs 

7 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

10 hours ago

If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why cant you also do same — Dormaahene tells chiefs 'If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why can't you also do same...

10 hours ago

Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiative Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiat...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line