Kennedy Agyapong Must Speak Now: A Call for Strategic Courage, Not Emotional Retaliation

I may not agree with everything you say, but I agree with you on this: the time has come for Kennedy Agyapong to speak—not with emotion, but with clarity, conviction, and courage. The political climate within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reached a boiling point, and Kennedy, a seasoned and respected figure, must rise above the insults and confront the growing tensions with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his team. Silence is no longer an option.

Kennedy has stood firm for the NPP through its victories and storms. He has sacrificed, mobilized, and defended the party when others stayed quiet. To be treated with disrespect or sidelined now is not only unjust—it is ungrateful. The party must not forget the pillars that helped build its foundation. Kennedy must remind Ghanaians who he is—not through rage, but through reason. His endorsement of Dr. Bawumia may have been a mistake, but it’s not too late to correct course. Enough is enough.

If Kennedy chooses to speak out, he must do so with strategic precision. The goal is not to destroy Bawumia’s image, but to elevate the quality of political discourse in Ghana and hold leadership accountable.

These issues, if addressed with dignity and precision, could reshape the political conversation—not just within the NPP, but across Ghana. Kennedy must not allow himself to be used, insulted, or silenced. But he must also resist the temptation to respond with bitterness. His legacy will not be defined by how loudly he shouts, but by how wisely he speaks.

Here are key areas Kennedy could address—not with insults, but with informed critique:

Economic Management – Challenge Bawumia’s role in Ghana’s economic decline, including inflation, currency depreciation, and unsustainable debt.

Promises vs. Delivery – Highlight the gap between campaign promises and actual results, especially in digitization, infrastructure, and employment.

Digital Ghana Agenda – Question whether digital reforms have truly improved public services or simply served as political branding.

Youth Unemployment – Demand answers on the rising unemployment crisis and the lack of meaningful job creation for young Ghanaians.

Corruption Oversight – Critique Bawumia’s silence on corruption scandals and ask whether he has shown real commitment to transparency.

Leadership Visibility – Point out Bawumia’s absence during national crises, suggesting a lack of decisive leadership.

Party Unity and Loyalty – Reveal how Bawumia’s leadership may have alienated key party figures and grassroots supporters, weakening internal cohesion.

Foreign Debt Dependency – Question the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s fiscal strategy under Bawumia’s economic leadership.

Inflated Public Image – Expose how media and PR have been used to mask weak performance, calling for substance over style.

Treatment of Critics – Share how dissenting voices—including Kennedy himself—have been disrespected or sidelined, threatening democratic dialogue within the party.

IMF and Economic Credibility – Ask whether Bawumia’s reliance on IMF support and rising interest rates reflect sound economic leadership or mismanagement.

Unfulfilled Infrastructure Promises – Demand accountability for pledges like the Cape Coast airport and harbor, and the inconsistent delivery of the One District One Factory initiative.

The Blame Game – Call out the repeated use of global crises—COVID-19, the Ukraine-Russia war—as scapegoats, while ignoring weak fundamentals and poor domestic policy.

The 75 Questions to Amissah-Arthur – Remind Ghanaians of the tough questions Bawumia once asked of others, and challenge him to now answer those same questions himself.

If the NPP continues to criminalize or sideline Kennedy Agyapong, he must be prepared to walk his own path after the primaries with his head held high and his principles intact. Ghana does not merely need loud voices; it needs bold, wise, and principled leadership. Kennedy has the opportunity to be that voice—not just for himself, but for every Ghanaian who believes in truth, accountability, and fearless integrity. The time to speak is now.

Gaddiel R. Ackah

[email protected]

U.S. Navy veteran. Lives in U.S.A.

Social Advocate for economic independence and ethical leadership. His work spans education, business, leadership and creative arts, making him a multifaceted influencer.

Author of Many Leadership and Inspiring Books.