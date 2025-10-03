Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that sections of the Greater Accra Region will experience an eight-hour power outage on Friday, October 3, 2025, as engineers undertake critical maintenance works.

In a notice issued on Saturday, September 27, ECG explained that the planned exercise is part of intensified efforts to stabilise its distribution network and improve the reliability of electricity supply to homes and businesses.

The outage, which will last from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., will affect residents and businesses in Tuba, Kokrobite, Old Bortianor, Old Aplaku and surrounding communities.

While apologising for the inconvenience, ECG stressed that the temporary disruption is necessary to sustain long-term improvements in service delivery. The company has in recent months scaled up maintenance operations across the country as part of a strategy to reduce unplanned outages and enhance customer satisfaction.

“Customers in the affected areas are encouraged to take note of the outage period and make the necessary arrangements to manage the disruption,” the statement read.

ECG assured the public of its commitment to delivering safe, reliable and efficient electricity supply nationwide, adding that the planned works form part of broader network upgrades.