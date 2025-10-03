ModernGhana logo
Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collapse

  Fri, 03 Oct 2025
Mining Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collapse
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Tragedy struck the mining community of Kasotie in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday night when an illegal mining pit caved in, killing seven miners and leaving several others trapped underground.

The collapse triggered a frantic rescue mission led by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), supported by emergency services and local volunteers.

After hours of painstaking digging through mud and rubble, rescue teams pulled out seven bodies, while five survivors were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Rescue efforts remain underway as more miners are believed to be buried beneath the debris. Progress has been slowed by torrents of water gushing from the ground, creating dangerous conditions for rescuers and heightening fears that the death toll could rise.

The Assembly Member for the Kasotie Electoral Area, Samuel Ayine, confirmed the incident and said the community had been thrown into mourning.

Authorities are yet to release the identities of the victims, but the collapse has once again spotlighted the deadly risks associated with illegal mining, or galamsey, which continues to plague many parts of Ghana despite intensified government crackdowns.

