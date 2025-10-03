GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mining Company in Obouhu

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed the arrest of two of its personnel alongside two civilians over their alleged involvement in a foiled robbery attempt at the Longshine Mining Company in Obouhu, a suburb of Prestea in the Western Region.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, September 28, 2025, has sparked outrage after a viral video showed the uniformed soldiers being bundled into a police van and transported under heavy guard to Accra for further investigations.

According to police reports, the suspects were picked up after allegedly attempting to extort and rob operators of the mining company under the guise of an anti-galamsey operation. Their swift arrest was the result of joint efforts between local police and military intelligence operatives.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, Acting Director-General of Public Relations of the GAF, Navy Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, confirmed the arrests and assured the public that the matter was being taken seriously.

“The Ghana Armed Forces is working closely with the Ghana Police Service to establish the full details of the case. If found culpable, the personnel will face the law as any citizen of Ghana. The GAF will not shield its personnel involved in criminal activities,” the statement said.

The arrests have fueled growing concerns about the disturbing trend of rogue elements within the security services being implicated in illegal mining and violent crimes, despite the state’s ongoing crackdown on galamsey.

Investigations are ongoing, while the four suspects remain in custody pending possible prosecution.