GES, NTC to host Ghana Teachers Prize in Ho

The Ghana Education Service (GES), in partnership with the National Teaching Council (NTC), will host this year’s Ghana Teachers Prize in Ho, Volta Region, to honour outstanding teachers and non-teaching staff for their dedication and contribution to education.

Introduced in 1995 in memory of Dr. K. A. Busia, the prize has evolved over the years and was rebranded in 2018 to align with World Teachers’ Day.

The awards are open to professional teachers from kindergarten through tertiary levels, with categories including Overall Best Teacher, Best Kindergarten and Basic School Teacher, Best SHS Teacher, Colleges of Education, and Best Non-Teaching Staff.

The overall winner will receive a three-bedroom self-contained house at a location of choice. The first and second runners-up will receive pick-up vehicles, while other category winners will receive cash prizes and other awards.

This year’s celebrations, themed “Elevating the Status of Teachers for Quality Education,” will begin with a symposium and exhibition at the Volta Serene Hotel from Friday, October 3 to Saturday, October 4, 2025. The event will climax with a grand durbar on Sunday, October 5, at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), where awardees will be honoured.

Briefing the media, Volta Regional Director of Education, Francis Yaw Agbemadi, said the award was a recognition of teachers’ professionalism, sacrifices, and commitment. He noted that although the Volta Region once had the highest number of colleges of education, it has been surpassed by other regions in recent years. Hosting the Teachers Prize for the first time, however, he expressed confidence that the four nominees from the Volta Region would excel in this year’s awards.

Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Mrs. Ivy Miriam Adzroe, outlined preparations for the event, noting that subcommittees had been formed to oversee protocol, transport, finance, publicity, planning, and accommodation. She admitted the LOC had faced challenges securing sponsorships but said support such as fuel donations had helped sustain preparations.

The event is expected to be graced by President John Dramani Mahama, who will join the Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, the Registrar of the NTC, and other dignitaries at the grand durbar.

Students from Mawuli School, Mawuko Girls, and Ola Girls Senior High School will perform cultural displays, choral music, recitals, and traditional appellations throughout the celebrations.