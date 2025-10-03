What Happens When the Caretaker Becomes the Culprit?

"The Rotten Apple Spoils the Barrel"

It only takes one or in this case, two to stain the name of an entire profession. The alleged actions of these teachers do not just damage reputations; they endanger lives. If we don’t deal with the rotten apples swiftly, trust in education will decay from the inside out.

Developments involving some Ghanaian educators, Mr. Charles Akwasi Aidoo of KNUST Senior High School and Mr. Mfo Richard Tibetor of Okadjakrom SHTS have sparked national outrage, and rightly so. These individuals, entrusted with the academic, moral, and emotional development of our children, now stand accused of the most egregious breach of trust: sexual misconduct involving students. The Ghana Education Service (GES) has responded with swift administrative action, but the public must demand more than procedural statements we must insist on justice, reform, and accountability under the law.

By law and professional ethics, teachers act in loco parentis in place of parents. This legal doctrine imposes a duty of care that is moral, professional, and statutory. Children in school, especially adolescents, are in a critical stage of psychological, emotional, and physical development. They are vulnerable, impressionable, and in need of protection.

To exploit that vulnerability whether through coercion, manipulation, or abuse of authority is not only immoral but potentially criminal under Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), and other child protection laws. Section 101 of the Criminal Offences Act criminalizes sexual abuse, and where the victim is a minor, the penalties are severe. The Children’s Act further mandates the protection of children from all forms of abuse, exploitation, and degrading treatment.

Too often, in matters of teacher-student misconduct, society falls back on misguided narratives such as, “the child enjoyed it,” or “the girl was seductive.” Such narratives are not only false, they are legally and ethically bankrupt. Children and adolescents regardless of how they dress, speak, or behave, cannot consent to a relationship where power is inherently imbalanced. Teachers wield influence over grades, recommendations, discipline, and students’ futures. Any relationship with a student under these conditions is, by nature, exploitative.

To suggest that a child enjoys or seeks out these acts is to dismiss the grooming process. Grooming is a deliberate, manipulative tactic by adults to gain a child’s trust, confuse boundaries, and weaken resistance. It is psychological abuse and it leaves long-lasting damage.

The GES has taken commendable first steps: interdiction, removal from post, and banning accused individuals from school premises. However, these are administrative actions. They do not substitute for criminal accountability.

The Ghana Police Service and Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) to open immediate investigations based on available digital evidence.

The Office of the Attorney-General to review and prosecute under all relevant criminal statutes.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to consider launching an independent inquiry into systemic protection failures, if any.

It is long overdue for powerful teacher unions such as NAGRAT and GNAT to issue strong, unequivocal condemnations of such misconduct. Their silence can be mistaken for complicity. These bodies should not only protect the welfare of teachers but must uphold the integrity of the teaching profession.

This includes:

Cooperating with investigations, Reviewing codes of ethics,Supporting policies on mandatory reporting and background checks,And helping root out bad actors from their ranks.

Defending the profession means ensuring it is not used as a shield for predators.

Going forward, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service must urgently strengthen safeguards through:

Regular child protection and ethics training for all teaching staff,

Anonymous reporting mechanisms for students,

Clear disciplinary guidelines and a national sex offenders’ registry accessible to all educational institutions.

To every parent, teacher, policymaker, and union leader: Imagine if this were your daughter. Your niece. Your younger sister. Would you accept “administrative leave” as justice? Would you tolerate societal silence because “she didn’t say no”?

The moral compass of a nation is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. When schools become hunting grounds for predators instead of havens of safety and learning, the entire educational system is compromised. Teachers Must Protect, Not Prey

Will Justice Be Served or Buried Under Bureaucracy?

Let this not be another headline that fades with time. Let it be the turning point toward a safe and professional education system.