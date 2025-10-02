MTN Ghana inspects progress at 5-acre vegetable center equipping UG students with practical farming skills

The MTN Ghana Foundation has inspected progress at its GHS3 million vegetable center of excellence, established in May 2025 in collaboration with the University of Ghana’s Crop Science Department and smart agronomic service provider Defarmercist Limited to provide students with practical farming skills.

The 5-acre centre, powered by solar energy, aims to address youth unemployment and promote entrepreneurship in agriculture.

It offers both theoretical and hands-on training in crop production, greenhouse farming, marketing, and agribusiness management.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines of the inspection on Thursday, October 2, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, said the overall goal is to inspire and equip individuals to venture into agribusiness.

“And so this center of excellence, first of all, is to equip the students of this institution so that they can gain some practical experience, and also be encouraged to go into agribusiness.

“Sometimes, people finish agric and they are in all kinds of places, but we want to ensure that they are encouraged to put into practice what they have learned and to create jobs for themselves and for others,” she said.

On his part, Charles Agyemang, Co-founder of Defarmercist Group Limited, which facilitates the project located at the University of Ghana campus, explained that the focus is on mechanised farming, including drip and automatic irrigation systems, to enhance efficiency.

It also incorporates technological elements to attract young people, who are often less inclined to use traditional methods.

The initiative, he stressed, includes land preparation, training in mechanised implements, and potential future expansion into drones, labs, and incubation for innovative farming solutions.

“This is a two-year project funded by the MTN Foundation, and it’s a pilot to see how it’s going to be. Then we can do the outlaws in terms of the drones, in terms of the labs, in terms of incubation, to tease young people’s ideas on how to solve other problems that we face,” he noted.

The project, which will be officially inaugurated in December this year, is currently cultivating about six varieties of vegetables including tomatoes, peppers, and lettuce.

The center, located at the University of Ghana farms, Legon, also emphasises sustainable, mechanised farming and aims to inspire citizens to embrace urban farming as a pathway to food security and self-sufficiency.