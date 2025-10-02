‘Be courageous, humble and fair’ — Mahama charges newly sworn-in Appeals Court judges

President John Dramani Mahama has emphasized the need for justices to embody courage, integrity, and humility to uphold the law and restore public faith in the judiciary.

This, the President said, will ensure that justice is accessible and not influenced by wealth or power.

Mr. Mahama made the call while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 20 new Court of Appeal justices at the Jubilee House on Thursday, October 2.

“My Lords and Lady Justices, as you assume your new roles, I ask you to carry these three virtues — courage, integrity, and humility. Courage to resist pressure, whether political or financial, and to uphold the law even when it is unpopular,” he said.

The President further urged the justices to ensure their service strengthens public trust in the judiciary.

“Every decision you make can rekindle belief that Ghana is still a land where truth prevails and justice is not for sale. I urge you to be not only arbiters of law, but also custodians of hope,” he stated.

Mr. Mahama also outlined measures to modernize Ghana’s judicial system, such as digitizing court processes, creating specialized divisions for land and commercial disputes, and expanding legal aid services to make justice more accessible.

Meanwhile, nine of the newly sworn-in justices are women, a development the President described as a significant milestone toward achieving the goals of the Affirmative Action Act.