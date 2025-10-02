ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Lies and Propaganda!' – Asenso-Boakye denies viral nursing trainee allowance claim

Social News Lies and Propaganda! – Asenso-Boakye denies viral nursing trainee allowance claim
THU, 02 OCT 2025

Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye has dismissed as false a viral video in which a young woman, said to be a student nurse, accuses him of brushing aside concerns about unpaid nursing trainee allowances.

In the video, the woman claims the MP responded to her complaint by saying: “If she won’t vote because her allowance has not been paid, then that is fine.”

But in a press release on Thursday, Mr. Asenso-Boakye described the allegation as a “false, baseless, and deliberate attempt” to damage his reputation for political gain.

“I have never had any such encounter or conversation with this individual, nor with any student nurse, regarding allowances,” he stated.

The MP also stressed that Bantama has no nursing training institution, noting that although the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has a nursing school, it does not fall under his parliamentary jurisdiction.

“In all my years in public service, I have never been responsible for the administration of nursing trainee allowances,” he said, insisting the allegation was a calculated smear.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye has urged the public to disregard the video and appealed for assistance in identifying the woman behind the claims.

With the next election cycle looming, the MP says he remains focused on serving his constituents and will not be distracted by what he calls “needless political propaganda.”

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

6 minutes ago

GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mining Company in Obouhu GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mi...

12 minutes ago

We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New Court of Appeal Justices We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New C...

12 minutes ago

Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collapse Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collap...

12 minutes ago

Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office

35 minutes ago

Ken Ohene Agyapong Ken Agyapong’s Campaign warns Bawumia’s Camp over alleged personal attacks

52 minutes ago

GES interdicts Okadjakrom SHTS teacher over sexual misconductin Jasikan GES interdicts Okadjakrom SHTS teacher over sexual misconduct in Jasikan

58 minutes ago

Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI 'Use local language in Parliament, some constituents suffering because their MPs...

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘Be courageous, humble and fair’ — Mahama charges newly sworn-in Appeals Court j...

3 hours ago

A file photo of a communal clean up exercise All shops in Accra must be closed for National Sanitation Day clean-up on Octobe...

3 hours ago

Presidential Staffer, Nana Yaa Jantuah Parents and teachers must guide young girls against exploitation — Nana Yaa Jant...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line