'Lies and Propaganda!' – Asenso-Boakye denies viral nursing trainee allowance claim

Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye has dismissed as false a viral video in which a young woman, said to be a student nurse, accuses him of brushing aside concerns about unpaid nursing trainee allowances.

In the video, the woman claims the MP responded to her complaint by saying: “If she won’t vote because her allowance has not been paid, then that is fine.”

But in a press release on Thursday, Mr. Asenso-Boakye described the allegation as a “false, baseless, and deliberate attempt” to damage his reputation for political gain.

“I have never had any such encounter or conversation with this individual, nor with any student nurse, regarding allowances,” he stated.

The MP also stressed that Bantama has no nursing training institution, noting that although the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has a nursing school, it does not fall under his parliamentary jurisdiction.

“In all my years in public service, I have never been responsible for the administration of nursing trainee allowances,” he said, insisting the allegation was a calculated smear.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye has urged the public to disregard the video and appealed for assistance in identifying the woman behind the claims.

With the next election cycle looming, the MP says he remains focused on serving his constituents and will not be distracted by what he calls “needless political propaganda.”