Kenya president vows more 'professionalism' in anti-doping agency

By AFP
THU, 02 OCT 2025
Kenya finished second behind the United States in the overall medal table at the world athletics championships in Tokyo last month. By Yuichi YAMAZAKI (AFP)

Kenya's President William Ruto on Thursday said he wanted greater "professionalism" in the country's anti-doping agency (ADAK) as it faced a deadline from world authorities to clean up its systems.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said last month that the Kenyan branch was not meeting its standards and gave it until October 3 to address concerns.

Ruto admitted urgent reforms were needed and called on the sports minister to oversee a comprehensive restructuring.

"We will do whatever it takes. We will reorganise ADAK properly and inject professionalism," Ruto told reporters as he hosted the athletics team in Nairobi.

The Kenyan team returned triumphant last week after finishing second behind the United States in the overall medal table at the world championships in Tokyo.

But WADA's report last month said Kenya had "still not addressed several critical requirements" from an audit in May 2024.

Kenya risks losing WADA-related funding and could eventually see its athletes barred from competing under the Kenyan flag if it remains non-compliant.

Following numerous scandals, Kenya has invested millions to clear up doping problems.

But the government last year cut funding for its anti-doping agency by nearly half in the wake of protests over the national budget.

And many Kenyans see running as a way to escape poverty and the desperation continues to drive many to cheat.

At least 140 of its athletes have been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit since 2017 -- the most of any nation.

Most are long-distance runners, including 2016 Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong and current marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich.

