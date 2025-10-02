ModernGhana logo
Comboni R.C JHS wins Civicfest 2025 on climate change education in South Tongu

By Seth Fiagorme II Contributor
THU, 02 OCT 2025

The Comboni R.C Junior High School has emerged winner of the 2025 Civicfest competition held at Dabala in the South Tongu District on the theme: “Protecting Our Environment: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”

The school secured 301 points to beat its closest contender, E.P JHS ‘A,’ which had 205 points, while E.P JHS ‘B’ placed third with 174 points. The contest, organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from Fidelity Bank, brought together basic schools in the district to promote awareness on waste segregation, recycling and climate change.

Mrs. Lucille Hewlett Annan, Commission Secretary of the NCCE, explained that the initiative was part of the Commission’s constitutional mandate to educate citizens on their civic responsibilities, including environmental protection.

She said children were being engaged because “catching them young” would help nurture a generation committed to environmental sustainability.

“These young ones will grow with the values of recycling, reusing and reducing plastics, and they will never forget what they have learned through this practical, hands-on approach,” she noted.

Mr. Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director of the NCCE, said Ghana’s environment had suffered from years of abuse and neglect, stressing that initiatives like Civicfest were needed to reorient the youth to adopt positive habits.

He called on corporate Ghana to support environmental education programmes, especially the production of biodegradable packaging to reduce the use of plastics.

Mr. Ashia Derrick Logo, Area Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), who chaired the event said the event was to instill practical knowledge of waste management in schoolchildren, as waste remained one of the major drivers of climate change.

He explained that poor disposal practices, especially plastics, increased greenhouse gas emissions at landfill sites, worsening global warming.

Mr. Steven Aho, Assembly Member for Dabala Electoral Area, commended the organisers, saying the project would benefit pupils, especially those less inclined academically, by equipping them with skills that could also become economic opportunities.

Mr. Seth Fiagorme the South Tongu NCCE district director in his part urged all parents in attendance to try and patronize the very products that these children were able to repurposed the plastic waste into. He said buying these plastic product will serves as means for generating income for the schools and the pupil.

The event featured drama, poetry, songs, and creative presentations by pupils to highlight the dangers of indiscriminate waste disposal and to showcase innovative ways of managing plastics.

