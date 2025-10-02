ModernGhana logo
All shops in Accra must be closed for National Sanitation Day clean-up on October 4 — AMA

Headlines A file photo of a communal clean up exercise
THU, 02 OCT 2025
A file photo of a communal clean up exercise

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has directed that all shops in the capital remain closed on Saturday, October 4, to observe the first National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise.

The directive follows President John Mahama’s re-launch of the campaign on September 6, aimed at restoring traditional values of cleanliness and promoting collective responsibility for better sanitation practices.

In a statement issued on October 2, and signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the AMA said the citywide exercise would begin at 6 a.m. and continue until completion.

It added that the exercise is in line with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (Communal Labour) Bye-Laws, 2017, which mandates the first Saturday of every month as National Sanitation Day.

“All shops and markets within the metropolis are to remain closed from 6 a.m. until the exercise is completed. Public Health Officers will be deployed across communities to monitor compliance and enforce the directive,” the statement read.

The AMA said all Assembly Members will lead clean-up activities in their electoral areas, with intensified work at Agbogbloshie, Kaneshie Market, Kwasiadwaso, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, and Tuesday Market.

Activities will include desilting of major drains, clearing of refuse, and tidying up market precincts.

The Assembly further warned that non-compliance would attract sanctions, including fines of up to one hundred penalty units or imprisonment of not less than 30 days and not more than six months, or both.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

A file photo of a communal clean up exercise All shops in Accra must be closed for National Sanitation Day clean-up on Octobe...

