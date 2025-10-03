Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiative

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), says Ghana has begun preparatory steps towards the implementation of free primary healthcare, under the Mahama Cares initiative.

He said the initiative formed part of the government's broader agenda to accelerate progress towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.

He made this known on the side-lines of a stakeholder’s forum in Accra, on the theme: “Strengthening partnerships for a sustainable private health insurance industry.”

The forum brought together representatives from private health insurance companies, healthcare providers, policymakers, and civil society organizations.

Dr. Bampoe stressed the importance of aligning the private health insurance sector with national policies to ensure that private schemes complement government efforts in the health sector rather than conflict with them.

“The Authority, through broad consultations with stakeholders, is committed to ensuring fairness, transparency, and collaboration in the health insurance ecosystem,” he stated.

He explained that the Mahama Cares Initiative would place a strong emphasis on preventive and primary healthcare services, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals living with chronic conditions.

“This initiative is designed to reduce the financial burden on citizens and close the equity gap in healthcare delivery,” he said.

“Universal Health Coverage is not just about access to healthcare, but also about financial protection. We are committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian, regardless of income or location, can receive quality primary care without suffering financial hardship.”

The discussions at the forum focused on strengthening public-private partnerships, standardizing insurance products, and enhancing regulatory oversight to protect consumer interests.

Participants welcomed the government's renewed focus on primary healthcare and expressed optimism about the positive impact the Mahama Cares Initiative could have on both public health outcomes and the insurance landscape.

Dr. Bampoe assured stakeholders of the NHIA's readiness to engage in continuous dialogue, noting that sustainable reforms in the health sector could only be achieved through mutual trust and cooperation.

GNA