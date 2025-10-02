Parents and teachers must guide young girls against exploitation — Nana Yaa Jantuah

Presidential Staffer, Nana Yaa Jantuah, has called on parents, teachers, and school authorities to intensify monitoring and education of young girls to prevent them from falling prey to exploitation.

She expressed concern that the growing influence of social media and the pressure to live fake luxury lifestyles have made many young girls vulnerable to older men and sexual predators.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Thursday, October 2, Nana Yaa Jantuah urged stakeholders to pay closer attention to the wellbeing of school-going children and intervene early when signs of vulnerability appear.

“We need to check our girls. Social media is influencing them negatively, making some want material things they have not worked for. Parents and teachers must be proactive, talk to the children, monitor their behavior, and guide them. Otherwise, they become easy targets for exploitation,” she cautioned.

She further warned that beyond teenage pregnancies, many girls risk contracting sexually transmitted infections such as HIV due to lack of supervision and early guidance.

The presidential staffer also urged headmasters and housemasters to take responsibility in monitoring students instead of turning a blind eye to suspicious behavior from teachers or peers.

Nana Yaa Jantuah was reacting to the recent saga involving the Assistant Headmaster (Academics) of KNUST Senior High School, Charles Akwasi Aidoo, who was captured in a viral video allegedly fondling a female student.

The Ghana Education Service (GES), in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, announced that Mr. Aidoo had been relieved of his duties, stressing that the matter was being handled with the “utmost seriousness.”