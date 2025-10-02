ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C.African president submits candidacy for re-election

By AFP
Central African Republic Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera is seeking a third term but his opponents accuse him of wanting to be president for life. By PATRICK MEINHARDT (AFP/File)
THU, 02 OCT 2025
Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera is seeking a third term but his opponents accuse him of wanting to be president for life. By PATRICK MEINHARDT (AFP/File)

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera on Thursday officially submitted his candidacy for elections later this year that he is tipped to win.

His file was handed over at the headquarters of the National Election Authority (ANE) in the capital, Bangui, by the secretary general of his ruling United Hearts Movement, an AFP reporter said.

Speaking to reporters, Touadera said: "The people absolutely wanted reassurance that my candidacy file would be submitted today.

"We have fulfilled a constitutional requirement within the framework of democracy in our country," he added.

Presidential, parliamentary, regional and local elections are all due to be held on December 28. The deadline for candidacies is October 11.

The Central African Republic has seen a succession of conflicts since independence from France in 1960, and despite a gradual decrease in the intensity of violence, the security situation remains volatile, especially on main roads and in the east of the country bordering Sudan and South Sudan.

Touadera, who was first elected in 2016, is seeking a third term but his opponents accuse him of wanting to be president for life.

A new constitution was passed in a referendum in 2023, which allows him to seek another term.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Sam George ridicules Minority's demand for his dismissal over DStv standoff

2 hours ago

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East ‘No time for experiment, let’s keep Bawumia as NPP flagbearer’ — Titus Glover ur...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye I’ve never snubbed an unpaid nurse as falsely speculated on social media — Asens...

4 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Sam George must accept the fact that he lost the DStv price reduction battle — E...

4 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Every region will have passport application center by the end of 2025 — Foreign ...

4 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Henceforth diplomatic passports will not be reserved for politicians alone — Abl...

4 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem 'Your issues are being addressed' — Deputy Finance Minister assures unpaid nurse...

4 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong 75th anniversary: “It should be digital first, not digital also" — NMC challenge...

4 hours ago

NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics Musa Danquah over misleading, divisive succession polls NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics' Musa Danquah over 'misleading, div...

4 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red notice by OSP Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red noti...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line