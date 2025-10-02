ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘No time for experiment, let’s keep Bawumia as NPP flagbearer’ — Titus Glover urges delegates

NPP Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East
THU, 02 OCT 2025
Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East and ex-Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to retain Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

He argued that the party cannot afford to experiment with new leadership going into the next polls, stressing that Dr. Bawumia has proven his competence and must be maintained.

Speaking during a three-day campaign engagement in the Greater Accra Region with Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday, October 1, Titus Glover said the former Vice President’s personality and experience sets him apart among all the aspirants in the contest.

On behalf of a group of former NPP Greater Accra MPs, he pledged unflinching support for Dr. Bawumia and reiterated that the party must not take risks with its leadership.

“We cannot experiment, we cannot change the team we have. As former members of parliament, we assure you of our support and promise to do our best to ensure your victory,” he said.

“I saw when Professor Atta Mills was Jerry John Rawlings’ vice president, I saw Aliu Mahama’s time as vice president to John Agyekum Kufuor, and Mahama’s time with Atta Mills, but none of them impacted the lives of Ghanaians. Dr. Bawumia did far better than all of them combined, even as a vice president. So you can imagine what he could do if given the mandate to serve as the president of this country,” added the former minister.

The opposition NPP will elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections on January 31, 2026, as part of plans to rebuild to recapture power from the governing National Democratic Congress.

Other aspirants include former Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Sam George ridicules Minority's demand for his dismissal over DStv standoff

1 hour ago

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East ‘No time for experiment, let’s keep Bawumia as NPP flagbearer’ — Titus Glover ur...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye I’ve never snubbed an unpaid nurse as falsely speculated on social media — Asens...

3 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Sam George must accept the fact that he lost the DStv price reduction battle — E...

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Every region will have passport application center by the end of 2025 — Foreign ...

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Henceforth diplomatic passports will not be reserved for politicians alone — Abl...

3 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem 'Your issues are being addressed' — Deputy Finance Minister assures unpaid nurse...

3 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong 75th anniversary: “It should be digital first, not digital also" — NMC challenge...

3 hours ago

NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics Musa Danquah over misleading, divisive succession polls NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics' Musa Danquah over 'misleading, div...

3 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red notice by OSP Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red noti...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line