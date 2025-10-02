‘No time for experiment, let’s keep Bawumia as NPP flagbearer’ — Titus Glover urges delegates

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East and ex-Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to retain Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

He argued that the party cannot afford to experiment with new leadership going into the next polls, stressing that Dr. Bawumia has proven his competence and must be maintained.

Speaking during a three-day campaign engagement in the Greater Accra Region with Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday, October 1, Titus Glover said the former Vice President’s personality and experience sets him apart among all the aspirants in the contest.

On behalf of a group of former NPP Greater Accra MPs, he pledged unflinching support for Dr. Bawumia and reiterated that the party must not take risks with its leadership.

“We cannot experiment, we cannot change the team we have. As former members of parliament, we assure you of our support and promise to do our best to ensure your victory,” he said.

“I saw when Professor Atta Mills was Jerry John Rawlings’ vice president, I saw Aliu Mahama’s time as vice president to John Agyekum Kufuor, and Mahama’s time with Atta Mills, but none of them impacted the lives of Ghanaians. Dr. Bawumia did far better than all of them combined, even as a vice president. So you can imagine what he could do if given the mandate to serve as the president of this country,” added the former minister.

The opposition NPP will elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections on January 31, 2026, as part of plans to rebuild to recapture power from the governing National Democratic Congress.

Other aspirants include former Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.