I’ve never snubbed an unpaid nurse as falsely speculated on social media — Asenso-Boakye

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has denied claims that he snubbed an unpaid nurse who confronted him with concerns in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

A member of the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives alleged during the group’s demonstration on Thursday, October 2, that the MP told her: “if she won’t vote because her allowance has not been paid, then that is fine.”

In a statement issued on the same day, Mr. Asenso-Boakye, who also served as Minister for Roads and Highways, described the allegation as false and a calculated attempt to drag his name “into needless political propaganda.”

He explained that he has never had such an encounter with any nurse or nursing group, stressing that Bantama has no nursing training school and nursing trainee allowances have never fallen under his portfolio.

“I have never had any such encounter or conversation with this individual, nor with any student nurse, regarding allowances. There is no nursing training institution in my constituency, Bantama.

“In all my years of public service — as a legislator, a former Minister of State, and Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency — I have never been responsible for the administration of nursing trainee allowances, nor have I had any direct portfolio in the health sector,” part of his statement read.

He further urged the public to disregard the allegation because it is “false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to drag my name into needless political propaganda. Anyone who knows the identity of the lady in the said video should kindly provide her details.”