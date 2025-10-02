ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’ve never snubbed an unpaid nurse as falsely speculated on social media — Asenso-Boakye

Headlines Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye
THU, 02 OCT 2025
Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has denied claims that he snubbed an unpaid nurse who confronted him with concerns in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

A member of the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives alleged during the group’s demonstration on Thursday, October 2, that the MP told her: “if she won’t vote because her allowance has not been paid, then that is fine.”

In a statement issued on the same day, Mr. Asenso-Boakye, who also served as Minister for Roads and Highways, described the allegation as false and a calculated attempt to drag his name “into needless political propaganda.”

He explained that he has never had such an encounter with any nurse or nursing group, stressing that Bantama has no nursing training school and nursing trainee allowances have never fallen under his portfolio.

“I have never had any such encounter or conversation with this individual, nor with any student nurse, regarding allowances. There is no nursing training institution in my constituency, Bantama.

“In all my years of public service — as a legislator, a former Minister of State, and Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency — I have never been responsible for the administration of nursing trainee allowances, nor have I had any direct portfolio in the health sector,” part of his statement read.

He further urged the public to disregard the allegation because it is “false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to drag my name into needless political propaganda. Anyone who knows the identity of the lady in the said video should kindly provide her details.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Sam George ridicules Minority's demand for his dismissal over DStv standoff

1 hour ago

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East ‘No time for experiment, let’s keep Bawumia as NPP flagbearer’ — Titus Glover ur...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye I’ve never snubbed an unpaid nurse as falsely speculated on social media — Asens...

3 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Sam George must accept the fact that he lost the DStv price reduction battle — E...

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Every region will have passport application center by the end of 2025 — Foreign ...

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Henceforth diplomatic passports will not be reserved for politicians alone — Abl...

3 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem 'Your issues are being addressed' — Deputy Finance Minister assures unpaid nurse...

3 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong 75th anniversary: “It should be digital first, not digital also" — NMC challenge...

3 hours ago

NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics Musa Danquah over misleading, divisive succession polls NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics' Musa Danquah over 'misleading, div...

3 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red notice by OSP Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red noti...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line