Can Mahama Change The Perception Of Corruption In His Democracy?

THU, 02 OCT 2025

Democracy is often perceived as one of the most corrupt governments in the world. This is because influential individuals or groups have the ability to improperly sway elected officials and prioritize their personal interests over the welfare of the populace as a whole. Similar to how the US government, the father of democracy, has been accused of a number of global crimes and corruption, Ghana's democracy has been plagued by severe corruption in the past. Can Ghana now be changed by President Mahama?

As a matter of fact, in less than a year, the new government has taken constructive action to address a number of issues in the nation, such as lawlessness, the battle against corruption, and the resolution of numerous crises, such as the "Dumsor" problem of inconsistent electricity. Nonetheless, a few things have been too late for the NDC government to establish their genuine identity and persuade Ghanaians that they are prepared to tackle the corruption problem and prosecute the perpetrators.

As I often say in my articles, I am not a political analyst, but the conclusions I draw from my analysis on national political issues come out positive since I compare the achievements of the Belgian government with that of Ghana to determine the mistakes my country is making. I want Mahama to know that even with everything he has accomplished, most Ghanaians are still dissatisfied with him because they want to see him stand out as an effective leader who can put corrupt politicians in prison.

Since the establishment of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, more than 700 cases involving Ghanaian politicians who are accused of embezzling public funds or stealing property have been addressed. No one has been imprisoned despite the fact that the Economic and Organized Crime Office, or EOCO, has detained and questioned hundreds of politicians connected to significant corruption cases. This has been a major issue, as the people who voted for Mahama are losing both patience and trust.

Extradition is, in fact, a bilateral arrangement. It describes the official procedure, usually based on a treaty or legal framework, by which one nation turns over a suspected or convicted criminal to another. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI, would not have to travel to Ghana to apprehend Ghanaians who have committed crimes in the US to face the law if there were no extradition agreement between Ghana and the US government. So why, for so long, has a criminal like Ken Ofori-Atta still been in the US?

Ken Ofori-Atta, a former finance minister and relative of former Ghanaian leader Akufo-Addo, is to blame for the country's business, investment, and economic downfall. He relentlessly extracted his share or commission from every loan made to Ghana and purposefully grounded financial firms to exact revenge on his rivals and maintain exclusive control over his data bank. However, despite his numerous fraudulent financial schemes, he is still hiding in the United States on fictitious medical grounds.

The question is why Ghanaian criminals are extradited to face prosecution in the United States of America and Mahama's government is unable to extradite criminal fugitive Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana? As previously said, President Mahama has already shown that his democracy is effective by taking a number of positive steps that are changing the nation. However, the jailing of corrupt Ghanaian politicians is long overdue.

Joel Savage
Joel Savage, © 2025

Belgian-Ghanaian journalist, Joel Savage, writes the "A Mixture Of Periodicals" column. The Flemish Journalists Association member frequently contributed to the features sections of the Weekly Spectator, Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic and The Mirror. He lives in Belgium.  Column: Joel Savage

