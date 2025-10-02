ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Deputy Finance Minister launches joint action plan to clean up gold sector finances

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
Business & Finance Deputy Finance Minister launches joint action plan to clean up gold sector finances
THU, 02 OCT 2025

The Deputy Minister for Finance, Mr. Thomas Nyarko Ampem has formally launched a Joint Action Plan (JAP), uniting the country’s key regulatory and enforcement bodies to combat money laundering and terrorist financing within its lucrative extractive industries.

Speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday in Accra, the minister stated that the Joint Communiqué directly targets the vulnerabilities in the gold sector, with a specific focus on artisanal and small-scale mining.

He said the initiative aims to bring the nation into full compliance with global Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) standards.

“If left unchecked, these risks undermine not only the credibility of the sector but also the stability of our broader economy,” he said.

Mr. Ampem described the communiqué as a demonstration of Ghana’s resolve to protect its financial system.

He noted the urgency of the action was pointed to Ghana’s upcoming 2026 evaluation by the global financial crime watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Ghana cannot afford to be blacklisted, the costs would be too severe: higher borrowing rates, reduced investment flows, pressure on the cedi, and reputational damage. That is why this Joint Action Plan is critical,” he added.

The Joint Action Plan, which emerged from a high-level roundtable in August, sets out clear responsibilities, timelines, and milestones for institutions involved in the gold value chain.

It mandates regular inter-agency coordination, monthly follow-up meetings, and progress reporting to ensure accountability and results.

For the government, the endorsement of the communiqué is only the first step.

“The true measure of our commitment will be in the effective implementation of the Joint Action Plan with sustained effort and unity of purpose, I am confident that together we will succeed,” he said.

Representatives of the partner institutions pledged their commitment to the reform agenda, noting that enhanced compliance will not only protect Ghana’s financial system but also boost investor confidence in the extractive sector.

The signing ceremony brought together major stakeholders including the Bank of Ghana, Financial Intelligence Centre, Ghana Gold Board, Minerals Commission, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Office of the Registrar of Companies, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). Ghana’s international partners, notably the British High Commission and the UK-Ghana Gold Programme, were also represented.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Sam George ridicules Minority's demand for his dismissal over DStv standoff

1 hour ago

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East ‘No time for experiment, let’s keep Bawumia as NPP flagbearer’ — Titus Glover ur...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye I’ve never snubbed an unpaid nurse as falsely speculated on social media — Asens...

3 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Sam George must accept the fact that he lost the DStv price reduction battle — E...

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Every region will have passport application center by the end of 2025 — Foreign ...

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Henceforth diplomatic passports will not be reserved for politicians alone — Abl...

3 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem 'Your issues are being addressed' — Deputy Finance Minister assures unpaid nurse...

3 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong 75th anniversary: “It should be digital first, not digital also" — NMC challenge...

3 hours ago

NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics Musa Danquah over misleading, divisive succession polls NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics' Musa Danquah over 'misleading, div...

3 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red notice by OSP Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red noti...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line