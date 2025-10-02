ModernGhana logo
Sam George must resign or be dismissed for acting as PRO for DSTV — Minority NPP

The Minority in Parliament has intensified calls for the resignation of the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Mr. Sam George, accusing him of bungling negotiations with Multi-Choice Ghana on DSTV subscription fees.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the Member of Parliament for Abirem, Mr. Charles Asuako Owiredu, alleged that the Minister’s conduct demonstrated “incompetence, poor judgment, and lack of integrity,” making him unfit to remain in office.

The controversy traces back to the Minister’s tough stance on securing a 30 percent reduction in DSTV’s premium bouquet charges. That position was later watered down to a package of promotional offers, which the Minority has branded a humiliating climbdown.

“The Minister misled Ghanaians, abandoned his own position, and ultimately acted as a public relations officer for Multi-Choice instead of defending consumers. He must resign or be dismissed by the President,” Mr. Owiredu declared.

The caucus went further, accusing Mr. George of fabricating claims about the supposed gains from the talks, exhibiting poor temperament in engagements with industry players, and undermining the work of the National Communications Authority (NCA). The NCA had earlier sanctioned Multi-Choice for failing to submit the required pricing data.

Mr. Owiredu warned that the Minister’s approach had not only embarrassed the nation but also eroded investor confidence in Ghana’s communications and digital innovation sector.

“The industry is too sensitive to be entrusted to a Minister who lacks the intellectual rigour and emotional intelligence required for such a role,” he said.

The Minority insists that pressure will continue to mount until Mr. George steps down or is relieved of his position by President John Dramani Mahama.

Comments

Kalina S | 10/2/2025 4:05:58 PM

Much Ado About Nothing!

Comments2
