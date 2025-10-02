ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Six dead, four rescued after galamsey pit collapse at Kasotie

  Thu, 02 Oct 2025
Mining A/R: Six dead, four rescued after galamsey pit collapse at Kasotie
THU, 02 OCT 2025

Tragedy struck at Kasotie in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday night when a galamsey pit caved in, killing six miners and leaving several others trapped underground.

According to local authorities, the collapse occurred while the miners were operating illegally at the site. Rescue efforts mounted by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), supported by emergency services and community volunteers, managed to pull out four survivors who were rushed to hospital for treatment. The bodies of the six deceased have since been deposited at the morgue.

The operation, however, has been slowed by underground water seepage, which is hampering the pace of excavation and raising concerns that more victims may still be trapped.

Assembly Member for the Kasotie Electoral Area, Samuel Ayine, confirmed the incident and appealed for additional support to speed up the search-and-rescue efforts.

Authorities say the mission will continue until it is certain no one else remains underground.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong 75th anniversary: “It should be digital first, not digital also" — NMC challenge...

3 minutes ago

NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics Musa Danquah over misleading, divisive succession polls NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics' Musa Danquah over 'misleading, div...

3 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red notice by OSP Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red noti...

1 hour ago

Sam George must resign or be dismissed for acting as PRO for DSTV — Minority NPP Sam George must resign or be dismissed for acting as PRO for DSTV — Minority NPP

1 hour ago

Gov’t hikes cocoa producer price from GH¢3,228.75 to GH¢3,625 per bag to match global market trends Gov’t hikes cocoa producer price from GH¢3,228.75 to GH¢3,625 per bag to match g...

2 hours ago

‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awareness launch ‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awarenes...

2 hours ago

Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal 

2 hours ago

Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita Erskine were given diplomatic passports Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita E...

2 hours ago

Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears

2 hours ago

Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line