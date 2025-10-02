A/R: Six dead, four rescued after galamsey pit collapse at Kasotie

Tragedy struck at Kasotie in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday night when a galamsey pit caved in, killing six miners and leaving several others trapped underground.

According to local authorities, the collapse occurred while the miners were operating illegally at the site. Rescue efforts mounted by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), supported by emergency services and community volunteers, managed to pull out four survivors who were rushed to hospital for treatment. The bodies of the six deceased have since been deposited at the morgue.

The operation, however, has been slowed by underground water seepage, which is hampering the pace of excavation and raising concerns that more victims may still be trapped.

Assembly Member for the Kasotie Electoral Area, Samuel Ayine, confirmed the incident and appealed for additional support to speed up the search-and-rescue efforts.

Authorities say the mission will continue until it is certain no one else remains underground.