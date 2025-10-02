Gov’t hikes cocoa producer price from GH¢3,228.75 to GH¢3,625 per bag to match global market trends

The Government of Ghana has increased the producer price of cocoa for the 2025/2026 season, setting it at GH¢3,625 per 64kg bag, up from the previous GH¢3,228.75.

This translates to GH¢58,000 per tonne, a move authorities say is aimed at protecting farmers’ earnings and ensuring competitiveness on the global market.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Finance and Chair of the Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC), Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, at a press briefing in Accra.

He explained that the adjustment became necessary after neighbouring Ivory Coast, the world’s largest cocoa producer, raised its farm-gate price on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, traditionally adjusts its prices in tandem with global market shifts and developments in the Ivorian sector to prevent cross-border smuggling of cocoa beans, a practice that threatens national revenue. The country’s cocoa industry, managed through the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), remains a cornerstone of the economy, providing livelihoods for more than 800,000 farmers and contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings.

Over the past year, global cocoa prices have surged to record highs due to reduced harvests in West Africa, caused largely by climate change, disease outbreaks, and illegal mining encroachment on farmlands. The new price adjustment is therefore expected to provide some relief to Ghanaian farmers struggling with rising production costs, while also discouraging the diversion of beans to Ivory Coast, where farm-gate prices had been made more attractive.

Dr. Forson reaffirmed government’s commitment to sustaining the welfare of farmers and stabilising Ghana’s cocoa sector. He said the price review was part of broader efforts to secure farmers’ incomes and maintain Ghana’s position as a leading player in the global cocoa market.