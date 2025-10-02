ModernGhana logo
Ghana to participate in 2025 Global Open Government Partnership Summit in Spain

  Thu, 02 Oct 2025
Hon. Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba (MP) and Minister of State in charge of Public Sector Reforms
THU, 02 OCT 2025
Hon. Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba (MP) and Minister of State in charge of Public Sector Reforms

Ghana will join world leaders, civil society organisations, and governance experts at the 2025 Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, from October 7 to 9.

The international gathering will provide a platform for countries to exchange experiences, share best practices, and review progress on governance reforms, particularly the implementation of National Action Plans aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability.

Ghana’s delegation will be led by Hon. Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba (MP) and Minister of State in charge of Public Sector Reforms, alongside Hon. Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration). They will be joined by Members of Parliament, key sector ministers, senior government officials, and representatives from civil society.

According to the OGP Ghana Office and the Public Sector Reform Secretariat, the composition of the delegation underscores Ghana’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, citizen participation, and innovation in governance.

The Secretariat reaffirmed that government remains dedicated to pursuing reforms that foster public trust in institutions while promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

The OGP Global Summit is expected to highlight how countries are advancing open governance practices in the face of global challenges, with Ghana’s participation serving as a demonstration of its resolve to remain an active player in shaping reform-driven leadership worldwide.

