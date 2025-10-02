Veteran coach Annor Walker is dead 

Former Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has passed on after a short illness.

Coach Walker was recently the Technical Director of Ghana Premier League side Vision FC until his death on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, which marked the end of an amazing coaching career.

He was the coach of Ghana’s Black Galaxies, leading them to the CHAN Tournament in Egypt in 2022.

Coach Walker, a CAF licence holder, gained prominence with Nania FC, first as an assistant and then as head coach from 2005 until 2011.

He is also well known for exploits with Accra Great Olympics, where he made the team a formidable side in the Ghana Premier League a few years ago.

Throughout his coaching career, he has coached various top-tier clubs, including Nania FC, Kpando Hearts of Lions, FC Samartex and Berekum Chelsea.

Annor Walker, known for his tactical discipline, strong eye for talent, and unwavering dedication to the growth of Ghanaian football, leaves a long impact in the football community.

