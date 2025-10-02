ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Govt will pass IPR Bill – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

  Thu, 02 Oct 2025
Social News Felix Kwakye Ofosu with some members of the IPR Council
THU, 02 OCT 2025
Felix Kwakye Ofosu with some members of the IPR Council

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has pledged that during his tenure as minister, he will ensure that the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Bill is passed into law.

He made this assertion during the PR knowledge-sharing conference in Accra on October 1, 2025.

“Under my leadership as minister, we will ensure that the IPR Bill is passed into law. I can confirm that substantial work has been done regarding the passage of the bill. It is currently with the Attorney General, who is studying it, and will, in due course, make appropriate recommendations for us to move the process forward,” he said.

According to him, bringing together professionals from across the world is a reminder that effective communication is essential and should be rooted in the principles of truth, trust, and professionalism.

“By bringing together professionals from across our continent and beyond, you remind us that communication has two bodies. And that the principles of true communications has no borders, and that’s the principles of truth, trust, and professionalism are universal,” he stated.

He added that despite the ever-changing landscape of our current dispensation, where technology is rewriting the rules, geopolitical shifts are redefining alliances, and environmental and social challenges are demanding new approaches, the world’s reliance on communicators and public relations professionals to navigate uncertainty, build bridges, and drive positive change has remained the same.

“We are living through an extraordinary period of change. Technology is writing the rules of engagement, geopolitical shifts are redefining alliances and priorities, and environmental and social challenges are demanding new approaches to problem-solving. In all of this, one thing remains constant. The world looks to communicators and public relations professionals to help navigate uncertainty, bridge gaps, and inspire collective action,” he stressed.

The Director and Global Head of Trust and Safety for Wikimedia, Jan Eissfeldt, disclosed that, “In the current way we train artificial intelligence foundational models, right, stacked up, middle-aged white dudes, most of the context that’s relevant to Africa is mostly invisible because the data is not accessible on the internet to view.”

“Communications professionals have a vital role in making African contacts and African problems in African solutions, most importantly, actually visible to the training of these foreign models,” he added.

-DGN online

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Sam George must resign or be dismissed for acting as PRO for DSTV — Minority NPP Sam George must resign or be dismissed for acting as PRO for DSTV — Minority NPP

33 minutes ago

Gov’t hikes cocoa producer price from $3,228.75 to $3,625 per bag to match global market trends Gov’t hikes cocoa producer price from $3,228.75 to $3,625 per bag to match globa...

56 minutes ago

‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awareness launch ‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awarenes...

56 minutes ago

Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal 

56 minutes ago

Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita Erskine were given diplomatic passports Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita E...

1 hour ago

Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears

1 hour ago

Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police

2 hours ago

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey Gender Ministry to arrest dismissed KNUST SHS assistant headmaster for fondling ...

2 hours ago

October 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.46 on interbank October 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.46 on interbank

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe DStv impasse: ‘Sam George should be soberly and not go down this path again’ — F...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line