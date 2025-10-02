ModernGhana logo
Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears

  Thu, 02 Oct 2025
THU, 02 OCT 2025

The Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives took to the streets of Accra on Thursday, October 2, 2025, to demand the immediate release of salary arrears owed them by government.

The group says more than 7,000 nurses and midwives, formally recruited through official processes, have been working for nearly a year without pay, a situation they describe as unacceptable and damaging to both their livelihoods and the country’s healthcare system.

The protest started at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, with demonstrators marching to the Ministry of Finance and later the Ministry of Health, where they planned to submit petitions pressing for urgent action.

Convenor of the coalition, Stephen Kwadwo Takyiah, voiced deep frustration over the prolonged neglect.

“We are not comfortable hitting the streets, but it has become necessary. We are citizens, trained as professional nurses and midwives from nursing training colleges and universities,” he said.

He recalled that the affected health workers had gone through years of waiting before being posted to work. “We graduated in 2020, completed our rotations, and waited at home for three years. In July 2024, the Ministry of Health announced it had secured financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance for our employment. The portals were opened, we registered, and by October 2024, we received postings and reported to work in December. Out of the 15,000 announced, about 13,000 took up postings,” he explained.

But according to him, government only began paying a section of the recruits in April 2025, leaving thousands unpaid. “As we speak, just over 6,500 have been paid, while nearly 7,000 of us have worked for close to 10 months without pay,” he lamented.

The coalition insists that the situation is demoralising and a betrayal of the commitment of health professionals who continue to serve under difficult conditions. They have warned that government must urgently address the arrears to protect morale and ensure that quality healthcare delivery across the country is not compromised.

