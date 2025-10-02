Gender Ministry to arrest dismissed KNUST SHS assistant headmaster for fondling breast

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has confirmed that it is working with the Ghana Police Service to ensure the arrest and prosecution of Charles Akwasi Aidoo, the dismissed Assistant Headmaster (Academic) of KNUST Senior High School, over misconduct involving a female student.

Mr. Aidoo was dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) on September 29, 2025, following the circulation of a video on social media which showed him in a compromising situation with a female student, believed to be a minor. The video sparked widespread outrage and calls for swift action against the assistant headmaster.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, disclosed this when the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, paid a visit to the ministry on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, to officially launch Breast Cancer Awareness Month under the theme, “Catch it Early; Treat it Right; Survive it.”

“The recent case is the report of the female student at KNUST involving the assistant headmaster. Even though GES has already dismissed him, we are collaborating with the police to ensure his arrest and to bring him before the law,” Dr. Lartey stated.

Dr. Lartey emphasised that the ministry remains fully committed to protecting children and vulnerable groups from all forms of abuse and exploitation, stressing that perpetrators of such acts will not be allowed to go unpunished.

“No child should be subjected to such exploitation, and we will continue to work with all relevant agencies to safeguard their rights and wellbeing,” she affirmed.

The Minister further assured the public that the ministry is closely monitoring the case and will extend every necessary support to the victim while ensuring that due process is followed to bring justice to all parties involved.