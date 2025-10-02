ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gender Ministry to arrest dismissed KNUST SHS assistant headmaster for fondling breast

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Social News Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey
THU, 02 OCT 2025
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has confirmed that it is working with the Ghana Police Service to ensure the arrest and prosecution of Charles Akwasi Aidoo, the dismissed Assistant Headmaster (Academic) of KNUST Senior High School, over misconduct involving a female student.

Mr. Aidoo was dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) on September 29, 2025, following the circulation of a video on social media which showed him in a compromising situation with a female student, believed to be a minor. The video sparked widespread outrage and calls for swift action against the assistant headmaster.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, disclosed this when the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, paid a visit to the ministry on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, to officially launch Breast Cancer Awareness Month under the theme, “Catch it Early; Treat it Right; Survive it.”

“The recent case is the report of the female student at KNUST involving the assistant headmaster. Even though GES has already dismissed him, we are collaborating with the police to ensure his arrest and to bring him before the law,” Dr. Lartey stated.

Dr. Lartey emphasised that the ministry remains fully committed to protecting children and vulnerable groups from all forms of abuse and exploitation, stressing that perpetrators of such acts will not be allowed to go unpunished.

“No child should be subjected to such exploitation, and we will continue to work with all relevant agencies to safeguard their rights and wellbeing,” she affirmed.

The Minister further assured the public that the ministry is closely monitoring the case and will extend every necessary support to the victim while ensuring that due process is followed to bring justice to all parties involved.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awareness launch ‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awarenes...

8 minutes ago

Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal 

8 minutes ago

Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita Erskine were given diplomatic passports Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita E...

19 minutes ago

Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears

19 minutes ago

Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police

1 hour ago

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey Gender Ministry to arrest dismissed KNUST SHS assistant headmaster for fondling ...

1 hour ago

October 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.46 on interbank October 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.46 on interbank

1 hour ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe DStv impasse: ‘Sam George should be soberly and not go down this path again’ — F...

12 hours ago

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Digital Chamber of Ghana Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Di...

12 hours ago

President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMAG President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line