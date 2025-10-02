ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stop destroying our palm farms – Paul Amaning warns galamsey operators

By Citizen Kofi Owusu II Contributor
Social News Stop destroying our palm farms – Paul Amaning warns galamsey operators
THU, 02 OCT 2025

The President of the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG), Mr. Paul Amaning, has issued a stern warning to illegal miners to desist from destroying oil palm farmlands in search of gold, describing the practice as “a direct attack on Ghana’s agricultural future.”

Delivering his remarks at OPDAG’s capacity-building workshop in Cape Coast, Mr. Amaning said the destruction of farms by galamsey had reached alarming levels, with entire plantations being uprooted to pave way for mining pits.

“Every palm tree cut down for galamsey is not just a tree lost – it is a farmer’s livelihood, a family’s income, and a community’s future destroyed. We cannot allow this to continue. I am calling on all illegal miners to stop immediately,” he warned.

Mr. Amaning stressed that OPDAG would not hesitate to enforce the provisions of the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) Act 1010, 2019, which provides sanctions for individuals found destroying palm trees. He added that OPDAG was working closely with the TCDA to ensure strict application of the law.

He further acknowledged the efforts of the Chief Executive Officer of the TCDA, Dr. Andrew Okrah, whose tenure has been marked by strong collaboration with OPDAG to ensure compliance with regulations and protection of farmers’ interests.

The OPDAG President also appealed to chiefs and local authorities to be vigilant.

"We need our traditional leaders to stand firm. Too many concessions are being granted without considering the devastating effect on farmers who depend on palm cultivation,” he said.

The workshop, organized under the Private Sector Competitiveness Programme Phase II with support from Niras and Proforest, also discussed strategies to strengthen OPDAG’s institutional capacity. Participants emphasized that while gold mining may bring quick cash, oil palm provides sustainable income for generations, and its destruction poses long-term threats to national food and economic security.

The association raised concerns about the smuggling of foreign edible oils, describing it as another major challenge sabotaging the local oil palm and edible oil industry in Ghana. OPDAG called for stronger border controls and enforcement measures to protect local farmers and processors from unfair competition.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awareness launch ‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awarenes...

7 minutes ago

Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal 

7 minutes ago

Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita Erskine were given diplomatic passports Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita E...

18 minutes ago

Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears

18 minutes ago

Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police

1 hour ago

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey Gender Ministry to arrest dismissed KNUST SHS assistant headmaster for fondling ...

1 hour ago

October 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.46 on interbank October 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.46 on interbank

1 hour ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe DStv impasse: ‘Sam George should be soberly and not go down this path again’ — F...

12 hours ago

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Digital Chamber of Ghana Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Di...

12 hours ago

President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMAG President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line