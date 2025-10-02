ModernGhana logo
Ablakwa presents diplomatic passports to five Ghanaians

  Thu, 02 Oct 2025
The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has officially presented diplomatic passports to five Ghanaians in recognition of their exceptional contributions to promoting the nation’s image across the globe.

The recipients are Wodemaya, the celebrated YouTuber and digital storyteller; Lady Dentaa Amoateng, entrepreneur and founder of the GUBA Awards; Rocky Dawuni, Grammy-nominated musician and cultural ambassador; Anita Erskine, award-winning broadcaster and advocate for women’s empowerment; and Ibrahim Mahama, renowned contemporary artist.

At a brief ceremony in Accra, Mr. Ablakwa described the honourees as “extraordinary patriots” who continue to elevate Ghana’s reputation internationally through their achievements in arts, media, entrepreneurship, culture, and advocacy.

“This honour is well deserved. Ghana is exceptionally proud of you all. Keep the Black Star shining — for God and country,” he said.

The presentation marks the fulfilment of a pledge by the Ministry to recognise and empower citizens whose work has brought pride and visibility to the nation on the world stage.

