ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fear, outrage grip Old Abirem as human bones found in pastor’s residence

  Thu, 02 Oct 2025
Tragedy Fear, outrage grip Old Abirem as human bones found in pastor’s residence
THU, 02 OCT 2025

Residents of Old Abirem in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region are reeling in fear and anger after skeletal remains were discovered inside the home of Emmanuel Kofi, leader of the Jesus Power Church.

The shocking find, already in an advanced state of decomposition, has made it impossible to identify the deceased. According to reports monitored by Accra 100.5 FM, the grisly discovery came to light after a young man in the community claimed to have received a spiritual revelation pointing to the exact location of the body.

Assembly Member for the Old Abirem Electoral Area, Mr. Fred Gyampo, confirmed the incident and explained that with the support of the police, the skeletal remains were recovered from the premises. Investigations have since been launched to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the cause of death.

The young man, identified as Kwaku, recounted that it was through what he described as a spiritual encounter that he was directed to where the body lay hidden.

The discovery has thrown the community into shock, with many residents expressing fear and unease over the mysterious incident. Tensions escalated on Thursday night when angry residents stormed Emmanuel Kofi’s church and set it ablaze in protest.

Police say they are continuing investigations, while the community remains gripped by fear and suspicion following the chilling turn of events.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong 75th anniversary: “It should be digital first, not digital also" — NMC challenge...

51 minutes ago

NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics Musa Danquah over misleading, divisive succession polls NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics' Musa Danquah over 'misleading, div...

51 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red notice by OSP Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red noti...

2 hours ago

Sam George must resign or be dismissed for acting as PRO for DSTV — Minority NPP Sam George must resign or be dismissed for acting as PRO for DSTV — Minority NPP

2 hours ago

Gov’t hikes cocoa producer price from GH¢3,228.75 to GH¢3,625 per bag to match global market trends Gov’t hikes cocoa producer price from GH¢3,228.75 to GH¢3,625 per bag to match g...

3 hours ago

‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awareness launch ‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awarenes...

3 hours ago

Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal 

3 hours ago

Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita Erskine were given diplomatic passports Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita E...

3 hours ago

Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears

3 hours ago

Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line