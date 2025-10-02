Fear, outrage grip Old Abirem as human bones found in pastor’s residence

Residents of Old Abirem in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region are reeling in fear and anger after skeletal remains were discovered inside the home of Emmanuel Kofi, leader of the Jesus Power Church.

The shocking find, already in an advanced state of decomposition, has made it impossible to identify the deceased. According to reports monitored by Accra 100.5 FM, the grisly discovery came to light after a young man in the community claimed to have received a spiritual revelation pointing to the exact location of the body.

Assembly Member for the Old Abirem Electoral Area, Mr. Fred Gyampo, confirmed the incident and explained that with the support of the police, the skeletal remains were recovered from the premises. Investigations have since been launched to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the cause of death.

The young man, identified as Kwaku, recounted that it was through what he described as a spiritual encounter that he was directed to where the body lay hidden.

The discovery has thrown the community into shock, with many residents expressing fear and unease over the mysterious incident. Tensions escalated on Thursday night when angry residents stormed Emmanuel Kofi’s church and set it ablaze in protest.

Police say they are continuing investigations, while the community remains gripped by fear and suspicion following the chilling turn of events.