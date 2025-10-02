DStv impasse: ‘Sam George should be soberly and not go down this path again’ — Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has faulted the approach of Communications Minister, Samuel Nartey George, in the ongoing negotiations with DStv over subscription fee reductions.

In recent weeks, the minister has engaged in a heated exchange with the South African pay-TV company, threatening license revocation if it failed to cut fees by 30 percent.

According to Sam George, MultiChoice has been exploiting Ghanaian subscribers with high charges despite the country’s recent economic recovery and relatively cheaper subscription rates in neighbouring African countries.

As part of what appears to be the outcome of the standoff, the company has introduced a value-added package, allowing subscribers to enjoy upgrades to higher plans at no extra cost.

Reacting to the development in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM’s Newsnight on Wednesday, October 1, Mr. Cudjoe described the minister’s conduct as bullying.

He argued that the matter should have been handled by the sector regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA), or by subordinate officials, rather than the minister himself.

“I do not like to see a regulator being like a bully and then basically harassing everybody around the place… I don’t understand why the minister actually became a poster child of DStv.

“I understand that those who enjoyed DStv are also Ghanaians, but this whole thing was not handled well at all. I feel a bit worried because I know Sam is meticulous, intelligent, and quite precocious when he takes on issues. But what I saw in the last couple of weeks was not the Sam that I know,” he said.

The policy analyst further urged the minister to “reflect soberly and say to himself that he will never, ever go down this path again with any client in his ministry.”