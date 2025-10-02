Seven suspects arrested over scholarship fraud

Registrar of the Scholarships Secretariat, Mr. Alex Asafo-Agyei

The Registrar of the Scholarships Secretariat, Mr. Alex Asafo-Agyei, has confirmed the arrest of seven individuals implicated in a wide-reaching scholarship fraud scandal, marking a major step in efforts to clean up the scheme.

Speaking on The Citizen’s Show with Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Mr. Asafo-Agyei revealed that the arrests were linked to fraudulent activities that occurred under the tenure of former Registrar, Kingsley Agyemang.

According to him, some of the suspects are currently in custody while others have been granted bail, with a directive to report weekly to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) every Wednesday to assist with ongoing investigations. He disclosed that while a number of arrests were carried out directly on the Secretariat’s premises, others required operatives to track the culprits to their hideouts.

Mr. Asafo-Agyei further revealed that some civil servants implicated in the scandal have now turned prosecution witnesses to help the state secure convictions. He assured the public that all suspects will soon be arraigned before the courts as part of President John Mahama’s reset agenda.

He stressed that the scandal was not limited to faceless actors but also involved prominent figures, including persons with political ties. Expressing his outrage, the Registrar said the scheme designed to support “brilliant but needy students” had been hijacked and “practically sold to people who could afford it,” adding that in some cases it was abused for visa racketeering under the immediate past administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The fallout from the fraud has left the Secretariat burdened with huge debts. Mr. Asafo-Agyei disclosed that in the United Kingdom alone, the Secretariat owes schools nearly GH₵1 million, with further arrears in the United States, Canada, Brunei, and Algeria.

He emphasised that the current leadership is determined to restore integrity to the scheme and return it to its original purpose. “Our focus now is to make sure the scholarship programme truly benefits those who need it the most,” he assured.